Princess Cruises Will Have 8 Ships Sailing to Alaska in 2026

Princess Cruises will have eight cruise ships sailing to Alaska in 2026 including a Sphere class ship for the first time.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Princess Cruises’ 2026 Alaska season will include 180 different cruises that visit 19 destinations. Out of the eight ships the cruise line will have sailing to Alaska, one of them will be their new ship that debuts next year, Star Princess.

Star Princess will be Princess’ second Sphere class ship and the largest the cruise line will have sailing to Alaska.

Out of the 180 sailings to Alaska Princess has planned for 2026, here are a few of the highlights.

Discovery Princess, Grand Princess, Coral Princess and Island Princes will all offer Voyage of the Glacier cruises.

Princess Cruises will cruise through the Inside Passage that will range from seven to 20 days in length. The cruises include up to four glacier viewing experiences.

Longer cruises will be offered on two ships. Ruby Princess will sail a 20 cruise from San Francisco and Emerald Princess a 16 day voyage from Los Angeles.

Bookings for these newly announced cruises to Alaska will open on August 1, 2024.

John Padgett, Princess Cruises president, gave the following statement about the cruise line’s upcoming 2026 Alaska season:

“2026 will reinforce Princess’ leadership in Alaska vacations. The deployment of the magnificent Star Princess to Alaska for the first time will offer guests unprecedented views, luxurious accommodations, and the finest food, beverages and entertainment ever seen in the Great Land.”

“Our guests will experience Alaska like never before aboard our innovative Sphere Class ship. Whether you’re a first-time cruiser or a seasoned traveler, Princess is the ultimate choice for luxury and adventure, with awe-inspiring glaciers, unforgettable wildlife encounters, and the freshest seafood imaginable.”

Of course, Princess’ sailings to Alaska can be combined with a land tour and the chance to visit Denali National Park. The cruise line will offer more than 20 cruisetour options for 2026.