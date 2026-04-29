Cruise NewsStar Princess Makes Overnight Stop in Los Angeles, Gears Up for Alaskan...

Star Princess Makes Overnight Stop in Los Angeles, Gears Up for Alaskan Season

J. Souza
By J. Souza
Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises

The newest ship in the Princess Cruises fleet, Star Princess, officially arrived at the Port of Los Angeles on Tuesday around 5:30 PM for a special overnight stay.

The 4,300-passenger vessel is the second in the Sphere Class, and its arrival means that the ship is one step closer to offering an entire season of 7-day Alaskan cruises.

Star Princess

The ship is currently wrapping up a long voyage that began in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on April 13. On its way to LA, it completed its first-ever transit through the Panama Canal on April 18.

Bringing Star Princess to Los Angeles for her West Coast debut is a proud moment for Princess Cruises,” Princess Cruises Chief Marketing Officer Marie Lee said. “Los Angeles has always held a special place in our history — our very first cruise sailed from the Port of Los Angeles to the Mexican Riviera in 1965.”

While the ship is new to these waters, it has already gained international recognition. It was recently named to Condé Nast Traveler’s 2026 Hot List, which highlights the best new travel experiences in the world.

Star Princess is scheduled to depart LA late tonight to finish its voyage in Seattle on May 3. From there, it will spend the entire summer running 7-day round-trip cruises through Alaska’s Inside Passage.

If you’re looking to catch a cruise out of Los Angeles, the ship will return this fall. Its upcoming local schedule includes:

  • September 27: A one-way trip from Vancouver to Los Angeles.
  • October 4: A 16-day one-way voyage from Los Angeles back to Fort Lauderdale via the Panama Canal.

Just last week Princess Cruises also announced Arrival Groups (staggered embarkation) to cruises out of Fort Lauderdale and Port Canaveral after adding the new boarding system on two ships out of Seattle.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
J. Souza
J. Souza
Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
Cruise NewsStar Princess Makes Overnight Stop in Los Angeles, Gears Up for Alaskan...
Previous article
Cruise Line Launching 1 Day Sale on Cruises to Greece

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts