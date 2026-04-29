Cruise Line Launching 1 Day Sale on Cruises to Greece

Celestyal Cruises will be offering a one day sale on cruises to Greece in May and June of 2026 with fares starting at just $209 per person.

This one day sale with Celestyal Cruises will take place on April 30, 2026 and will last for just 24 hours.

The sale is good on 25 cruises to Greece in May and June, 2026. It includes 17 departures of the three- and four-night “Iconic Greek Island”, sailing roundtrip from Athens onboard Celestyal Discovery, with prices starting at $209 per person.

The other eight departures are the seven-night “Idyllic Greece,” sailing roundtrip from Athens onboard Celestyal Journey, with prices starting at $499 per person.

The following is included in all cruise fares:

Meals

Soft drinks

WiFi

Port fees

Gratuities

The flash sale also forms part of Celestyal’s “Sail with Confidence” message, giving guests added peace of mind when booking. This includes flexible booking conditions and 24/7 onboard guest support.

Lee Haslett, Chief Commercial Officer at Celestyal, gave the following statement about this one day sale:

“We’re incredibly excited to be back in our homeport of Athens and ready to welcome guests onboard for the summer season. Our flash sale is a celebration, giving guests the chance to secure exceptional value on sailings over the coming weeks.”

Adds John Diorio, Vice President and Managing Director of Business Development for North America, added”

“Demand for the Greek Islands remains incredibly strong. These itineraries showcase what we do best, combining iconic destinations with lesser-known ports, all delivered with our signature premium casual experience and personal service.”