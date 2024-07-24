New Mega Cruise Ship Headed to Miami Will Have Outdoor Venue for Families

A brand new mega cruise ship that is headed to Miami next year will have an outdoor venue for families. It will have everything from a water park to 11 story slide to a Chiffhanger thrill ride.

MSC World America will be one of the top 10 largest cruise ships in the world when it debuts in the Spring of 2025. It will homeport in Miami, Florida sailing week long cruises to the Caribbean.

MSC Cruises has revealed that the top deck of MSC World America will have an outdoor venue for families called the Harbour.

The Harbour will consist of the following eight features:

Harbour Aquapark

Jaw Drop @ The Spirla

Rock-Climbing Wall

High Trail Ropes Course

The Harbour Light House

The Harbour Bar & Bites

Family Dwelling Area

Cliffhanger

The Harbour Aquapark will have waterslides and a splash area. It will have everything from raft slides to a 90-degree vertical drop through a trapdoor. Friends will be able to race each other in dueling body slides.

The Jaw Drop @ The Spiral is an 11 story slide that will go from the Harbour to the World Promenade below.

A rock-climbing wall will also be in this area that kids will love.

The High Trail Ropes Course will offer multiple challenges and two Sky Rail zip lines. It will be two levels in height and cover 6,210 square feet.

The Harbour Light House is a smaller replica of the iconic lighthouse located on the cruise line’s private island in The Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. It will have a slide and play stations for kids.

The Harbour Bar & Bites will have complimentary grab-and-go food options and drinks.

Family Dwelling Area is a place where families can sit together in comfortable seating and enjoy the ocean views.

Cliffhanger will be the next new cruise ship thrill ride. MSC Cruises previously announced this unique attraction that will swing guests over the edge of the ship.

The Harbour won’t be the only area on the ship for kids. The ship will have the cruise line’s signature Doremiland kids clubs as well as the Sportsplex.

MSC World America will sail out of MSC’s brand new terminal that is currently under construction in Miami. It will be the largest cruise terminal in North America when it is completed.

MSC World America will debut on April 12, 2025. The ship will homeport in Miami sailing week long cruises to the Caribbean and Bahamas. View Prices on Cruises on MSC World America