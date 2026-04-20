Cruise Ship Captain Shares Emotional Message After Tense Strait of Hormuz Crossing

Just two days after safely guiding his 6,300-passenger cruise ship through the Strait of Hormuz, Captain Lauro Maresca shared a powerful message on Facebook.

As Cruise Fever reported over the weekend, all six cruise ships that had been waiting to exit the Persian Gulf for weeks were finally able to do so during a cautious cease-fire.

Even as some of the ships were still transiting the strait, reports were surfacing of Iran firing on other cargo vessels, making for an even more intense crossing for the captains of these giant cruise ships.

In a deeply personal post (translated from the original Italian), the captain of MSC Euribia reflected on the April 18 transit not just as a professional challenge, but as a profound inner experience that pushed him beyond the limits of skill alone.

Here is what he wrote:

“There is a boundary inside of me that I don’t see, but that I recognize every time I reach it. That’s where my skills end. And for years I thought there was the limit. On the contrary, no. That’s where my faith begins.

Yesterday, crossing Hormuz, I was not just a commander following procedures and reading instruments. I was a man in front of something bigger than myself. I felt the weight of responsibility, the thin tension, the presence of fear. But it didn’t stop me.

Because at that moment I clearly understood that my abilities and my faith are not two separate things. They work together. My abilities keep me stable, they keep me in control, they keep me going. My faith, on the other hand, carries me over, even when control is no longer enough.

The fear was there. But he was no longer in front of me. He was beside me, almost behind me, like something that didn’t matter to me anymore. And as I progressed, I felt that I wasn’t just doing my job. I was crossing that border inside me too. The one where I stop relying on only what I know how to do… & I’m really starting to trust. And every time I get there, I understand it’s not the end. It’s a passage. From there I become more than I thought I was.”

As we reported here on Cruise Fever in “Europe Cruise Season Back on Track,” MSC Euribia had been held in Dubai for weeks after regional tensions led to the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The ship departed Dubai on April 17 with a small crew on board and successfully completed the transit the next day.

MSC Cruises confirmed the safe passage, carried out in close coordination with maritime authorities.

The vessel is now on its way to Northern Europe and is expected to arrive in time to restart her summer program as planned.

The reinstated sailings include the May 16 departure from Kiel, Germany, and the May 17 sailing from Copenhagen, Denmark, along with all Northern Europe itineraries that are to follow.

Guests whose cruises were affected earlier have been offered the chance to transfer their bookings to these new dates.

Euribia was among a small group of cruise ships (including vessels from TUI Cruises, Celestyal, and Aroya) that made the same careful crossing.

Captain Maresca’s social media post has struck a chord with many in the cruise community because it revealed something the news headlines didn’t offer: the human side of it. It’s hard to even imagine what that moment was like.

As a Cruise Fever writer, just refreshing the tracking data websites constantly over the weekend to see the status of these ships was stressful enough. To actually be on the ship is another matter altogether.

With the ship now safely out of the Gulf and heading toward calmer waters, it’s welcome news for passengers eager to enjoy her Baltic and North Sea itineraries this summer.