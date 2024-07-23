Cruise Line Changes Itineraries, Ship Will Now Visit the U.S. for the First Time

Cruise NewsCruise Line Changes Itineraries, Ship Will Now Visit the U.S. for the...

One of Carnival Corporation’s cruise lines has made changes to one of their ship’s itineraries and the vessel will now visit the U.S. for the first time.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Seabourn, one of the best ultra-luxury cruise lines, has changed Spring 2025 itineraries for Seabourn Encore. The changes were made so the ship could avoid the Red Sea. The original plan to sail westbound from Asia to Europe has been scrapped. 

Now, the cruise ship will not only visit the U.S. for the first time, but the vessel will make 18 maiden calls and its first trip through the Panama Canal. 

It will sail eastbound from Singapore to Dubrovnik covering more than 20,000 miles. The ship will visit four continents and cross two oceans.

The new voyages will visit 36 ports in 18 countries.

These new cruises will visit the following destinations:

  • Panama Canal
  • California
  • Miami
  • Hawaii
  • Mediterranean
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia

There will be extended port visits in Tokyo, Puerto Vallarta, and Cartagena.

The cruises will feature a curated onboard entertainment program, guest speakers and a star-studded line-up of performers.

The cruises will range from seven to 25 days in length and can be combined for longer sailings up to 53 days.

They include the following:

  • March 2, 2025 – 14-Day Southeast Asia & Japan, from Singapore to Kobe
  • March 16, 2025 – 25-Day Japan & Hawaiian Islands Pacific Crossing, from Kobe to Long Beach
  • April 9, 2025 – 19-Day Panama Canal Passage, from Long Beach to Miami
  • April 28, 2025 – 12-Day Atlantic Crossing, from Miami to Lisbon
  • May 10, 2025 – 8-Day Western Mediterranean Mosaic, from Lisbon to Civitavecchia (Rome)
  • May 18, 2025 – 7-Day Amalfi Coast & Adriatic Gems, from Civitavecchia (Rome) to Dubrovnik

Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn, gave the following statement about these new itineraries:

“We are pleased to offer these new and exciting voyages on our beautiful Seabourn Encore to visit and explore a diverse range of destinations. We are proud to mark Seabourn’s maiden visits to two brand-new ports, giving guests the unique chance to experience two enchanting destinations in Japan with our signature ultra-luxury service.”

“We hope guests will take advantage of our special offer and join Seabourn Encore as she sails to a number of destinations for the very first time.”

Guests who book on of these new itineraries by November 19, 2024 will receive 10% off the cruise fare.

The new itineraries are live on Seabourn’s website.

