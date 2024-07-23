Carnival Cruise Line Orders Three 230,000 Gross Ton 8,000 Passenger Cruise Ships

Carnival Cruise Line has announced an order for a new generation of cruise ships that will be the largest in their fleet. The ships will be 230,000 gross tons in size and powered by LNG.

Carnival’s order is for three new ships that will debut in 2029, 2031, and 2033. At 230,000 gross tons, they will be the largest in Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet and among the top 10 largest in the world. They will be similar in size to Royal Caribbean’s Oasis class.

The cruise ships will have over 3,000 staterooms and carry almost 8,000 passengers at a time.

The ships will be the largest ever built by Fincantieri and in Italy.

Carnival Cruise Line’s current largest ships are their Excel class at slightly over 180,000 gross tons. They have three in their fleet with another two on order.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, gave the following statement about this order for new cruise ships:

“We are proud to be known as America’s cruise line with tremendous guest loyalty and an outstanding team that has enabled us to deliver memorable vacations to over 100 million guests.”

“For this next generation ship, we are focused on creating innovative guest experiences that will take Carnival Cruise Line into the future with new FUN features and excitement that we know our guests will LOVE.”

Josh Weinstein, chief executive officer of Carnival Corporation & plc., added:

“We are doubling down on the growth of Carnival Cruise Line – our highest-returning brand – to keep up with the incredibly strong demand we continue to see for the world’s most popular cruise line.”

“At this point, our newbuild pipeline is just one delivery in each of 2025, 2027, 2028, 2029, 2031 and 2033. We continue to take a disciplined approach to growth, strategically directing new capacity to the areas of highest demand at a rate of one to two new ships per year.”

These new cruise ships will lead the way in energy efficiency, waste management, and emission reduction technologies.

This order is in addition to the new two more Excel class ships that Carnival Cruise Line previously ordered. This gives Carnival five more new cruise ships on order.

Carnival Cruise Line will announce the homeports and additional details on this new class a ships at a later date.

This new order for three new mega ships is contingent on financing, but Carnival expects that to be completed before the end of the year.