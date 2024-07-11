World’s Newest Cruise Ship Arrives in Florida Before Its Debut Next Week

Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas, the world’s newest cruise ship, arrived in Florida for the first time this morning as the vessel prepares for its debut next week.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Utopia of the Seas is Royal Caribbean’s sixth Oasis class ship, the class that ushered in the era of mega cruise ships more than 15 years ago. It’s currently the second largest cruise ship in the world at just under 227,000 gross tons.

Utopia of the Seas can carry 5,668 guests (double occupancy) and 2,290 crew members. There are 2,834 cabins onboard the 18 deck ship.

It is 1,188 feet long and 211 feet wide.

The cruise ship will sail its maiden voyage next Friday, a three day cruise to The Bahamas. For at least the next two years, Utopia of the Seas will homeport at the world’s busiest cruise port, Port Canaveral.

One of the game changing features of the ship is that it will sail three and four night cruises to The Bahamas. It’s unheard of for a cruise line to offer these sailings on a brand new cruise ship. New ships typically offer seven night or longer cruises.

But first, Utopia of the Seas will be officially christened on Monday and then sail a three day preview cruise for media, influencers, and travel professionals.

You can view the video of Utopia of the Seas arriving at Port Canaveral below.

Utopia of the Seas will have more than 20 dining options and a ton of activities that can be seen in the infographic below.

Utopia of the Seas will sail three and four night cruises to The Bahamas from Port Canaveral.

The three day cruises will leave every Friday with the four day cruises departing every Monday.

Cruise Fever will board Utopia of the Seas on Monday so stay tuned as we bring you everything you need to know about this new cruise ship.

You can also follow along on our cruise on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@CruiseFever).