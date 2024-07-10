Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line's Latest on Cruises Out of Galveston

Carnival Cruise Line’s Latest on Cruises Out of Galveston

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald posted a message on his Facebook page today regarding several upcoming cruises out of Galveston.

Carnival Cruise Line Breeze

Carnival Cruise Line has three cruise ships scheduled to arrive and depart from Galveston over the next three days.

They are Carnival Breeze on July 11 and Carnival Dream and Carnival Jubilee on July 13.

As of right now, there have no been changes to these three sailings.

The Port of Galveston issued an update yesterday and said that roadways, including Harborside Drive, are now passable.  While port vessel operations remain suspended, a Royal Caribbean cruise ship was allowed to dock yesterday for a turn-around day. 

The port is encouraging all cruisers to stay in touch with their cruise line for the best updates regarding their cruise. They also said that there was no visible flooding at any of the port’s cruise parking lots.

Heald posted the following message that was sent to guests who are booked on these three upcoming Carnival sailings:

“Ahead of your upcoming cruise, we have an update. Our partners at the Port of Galveston continue their post-storm assessment, including an inspection of the cruise terminal.”

“At this time there is no indication that your cruise will be impacted, but if anything changes, we will advise our guests and travel advisor partners about our operations.”

Guests can sign up for free text alerts for these sailings by texting the following to CRUISE (278473):

  • CCL1 for Carnival Breeze (July 11, 2024)
  • CCL2 for Carnival Dream (July 13, 2024)
  • CCL3 for Carnival Jubilee (July 13, 2024)

Cruise Fever will have all updates if any changes are made to these cruises.

The Carnival Breeze sailing is a four night cruise with a stop in Cozumel.

The Carnival Dream sailing is an eight night cruise to Florida and The Bahamas with port stops in Key West, Freeport, Half Moon Cay, and Nassau.

The Carnival Jubilee sailing is a seven night cruise to the Western Caribbean with port stops in Cozumel, Costa Maya and Roatan.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
