Cruise Line Rolls Out New Excursions But Only For Certain Guests

A cruise line has added over 90 new shore excursions in the Caribbean, Mediterranean and Northern Europe but only guests staying in specific staterooms will be able to book them.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

MSC Cruises, the world’s fastest growing cruise line, is adding over 90 new shore excursions for guests staying in their exclusive Yacht Club.

While the new excursions will initially be available in the Caribbean and in Europe, the cruise line plans to roll them out to other ports around the world.

A sample of some of these exclusive new shore excursions are as follows.

A luxurious catamaran and snorkeling experience in one of the most popular ports in the Caribbean, Cozumel, Mexico.

In Falmouth, Jamaica, Yacht Club guests can enjoy their day in a plush cabana in the forested grounds nears the Martha Brae River.

In Cannes, France, you will be able to join an exclusive perfume-making workshop including making your own scent.

When visiting Genoa, Italy, guests can take an authentic pesto cooking class in Santa Margherita Ligure.

In Akureyri, Iceland, guests can visit the Fontana geothermal baths in the mineral-rich water.

Lastly, another one of the highlight new excursions is a visit to the Glenmorangie Distillery in Scotland.

The shore excursions include priority disembarkation coupled with private transportation for extra comfort during travel.

Marialuisa Iaccarino, Head of Shore Excursions, MSC Cruises, said the following:

“The new offering has come following customer feedback and a desire for a more exclusive experience for MSC Yacht Club guests. Guests will benefit from a seamless experience between the butlers’ service onboard and the excursion experts ashore as well as having the opportunity to relax and fully immerse themselves into each destination’s culture, cuisine and traditions.”

The Yacht Club is an exclusive ship-within-a ship concept found on many MSC cruise ships. They offer exclusive dining and secluded retreat areas. Personalized service includes 24/7 butler service and they are the most luxurious cabins on the ship.