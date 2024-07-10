Cruise NewsMSC CruisesCruise Line Rolls Out New Excursions But Only For Certain Guests

Cruise Line Rolls Out New Excursions But Only For Certain Guests

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
MSC Cruises
A cruise line has added over 90 new shore excursions in the Caribbean, Mediterranean and Northern Europe but only guests staying in specific staterooms will be able to book them.

mc seaside cruise ship

MSC Cruises, the world’s fastest growing cruise line, is adding over 90 new shore excursions for guests staying in their exclusive Yacht Club.

While the new excursions will initially be available in the Caribbean and in Europe, the cruise line plans to roll them out to other ports around the world.

A sample of some of these exclusive new shore excursions are as follows.

A luxurious catamaran and snorkeling experience in one of the most popular ports in the Caribbean, Cozumel, Mexico.

Spend the day cruising in Cozumel on a private yacht. Photo Credit: MSC Cruises

In Falmouth, Jamaica, Yacht Club guests can enjoy their day in a plush cabana in the forested grounds nears the Martha Brae River.

In Cannes, France, you will be able to join an exclusive perfume-making workshop including making your own scent.

Bespoke perfume creating in Grasse, near Cannes. Photo Credit: MSC Cruises

When visiting Genoa, Italy, guests can take an authentic pesto cooking class in Santa Margherita Ligure.

In Akureyri, Iceland, guests can visit the Fontana geothermal baths in the mineral-rich water.

Lastly, another one of the highlight new excursions is a visit to the Glenmorangie Distillery in Scotland.

Enjoy a day at a luxurious beach club in Kusadasi, Turkey. Photo Credit: MSC Cruises

The shore excursions include priority disembarkation coupled with private transportation for extra comfort during travel.

Marialuisa Iaccarino, Head of Shore Excursions, MSC Cruises, said the following:

“The new offering has come following customer feedback and a desire for a more exclusive experience for MSC Yacht Club guests. Guests will benefit from a seamless experience between the butlers’ service onboard and the excursion experts ashore as well as having the opportunity to relax and fully immerse themselves into each destination’s culture, cuisine and traditions.”

The Yacht Club is an exclusive ship-within-a ship concept found on many MSC cruise ships. They offer exclusive dining and secluded retreat areas. Personalized service includes 24/7 butler service and they are the most luxurious cabins on the ship.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
