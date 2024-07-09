Cruise NewsFirst Block Laid for Four Seasons Yachts' First Ship

First Block Laid for Four Seasons Yachts’ First Ship

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Four Seasons Yachts celebrated a major construction milestone for their first ship today when the keel was laid at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy.

The time honored tradition of the keel laying ceremony marks the official start of construction on a new ship.  The ship’s blocks will begin to come together until all blocks are in place. The ship will then be floated out and the interior of the vessel will be completed.

The ship, Four Seasons I, is scheduled to debut in January 2026. This all-suite ship is promising to set a new standard of luxury.

The yacht’s Funnel Suite will be just under 10,000 square feet in size and will have floor-to-ceiling wraparound curved glass window modules. It will be made up of the largest contiguous piece of glass at sea.

Alejandro Reynal, President and CEO, Four Seasons, gave the following statement about this construction milestone:

“The Keel Laying ceremony marks a key milestone in the construction of our inaugural yacht and for the Four Seasons brand as we bring our renowned luxury service and hospitality experiences to the seas. We are proud to celebrate this occasion with our partners at Marc-Henry and Fincantieri, building excitement for 2026 and beyond aboard Four Seasons Yachts.”

Nadim Ashi, Owner and Executive Chair, Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD, Joint Owner/Operator, Four Seasons Yachts; Founder and CEO of Fort Partners, added:

“We are thrilled to commemorate the official start of the shipbuilding process for the first vessel in the Four Seasons Yachts fleet, Four Seasons I. This monumental occasion is a celebration of innovation, excellence, and our strategic vision to redefine luxury at sea. Today’s momentum and excitement will undoubtedly continue through the remainder of the construction process, and we pay homage to all of the artisans creating this magnificent Four Seasons Yacht.”

Four Seasons I will debut sailing cruises to the Caribbean before heading to the Mediterranean for sailings in Europe.

For more information on Four Seasons Yachts, you can visit their website at www.fourseasonsyachts.com.

