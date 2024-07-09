Cruise Line Partners With 13-Time World Pizza Champion Chef

Princess Cruises has announced a new partnership with a 13-time World Pizza Champion chef to make their pizza even better.

This new partnership with Pizza Chef Tony Gemignani brings the world’s greatest pizza maker to Princess cruise ships.

Chef Gemignani has created five unique pizzas for Princess Cruises. Each will use premium ingredients that will range from Soppressata sausage and hot honey to Gorgonzola and sweet fig preserve.

These five new pizzas will first debut at Alfredo’s on the cruise line’s newest ship, Sun Princess. Princess plans to roll them out to the rest of their fleet this summer.

Princess chefs have received special training so they can replicate his original, hand-crafted pizzas at sea.

They will be offered at Alfredo’s and Gigi’s sit down pizza restaurants, as well as Slice locations on the pool deck.

To celebrate this new partnership, Princess Cruises will attempt to set a new GUINESS WORLD RECORD title for the Largest Pizza Party. It will take place on July 12 and will include the new pizzas from Chef Gemignani.

John Padgett, Princess President, gave the following statement about this new partnership:

“Princess is about delivering great experiences and there is no more important element than Pizza. While Princess has long been known for having the best pizza at sea, we decided to take it up an entirely new level with legendary Tony Gemignani. Tony is the ‘GOAT’ with unparalleled world championships, expertise and passion for crafting the perfect pizza.”

Chef Gemignani has done the following over his career:

Won 13 World Pizza Championships

Two-time Food Network Gold Medalist

Four GUINESSS WORLD RECORDS

Open over 30 restaurants

Appeared on multiple television reality food shows

Chef Gemignani gave the following statement:

“Princess is the original Love Boat and its magnificent ships are known to all the world. Bringing my original recipe hand-crafted pizzas inspired by the destinations Princess visits to the world-class line up of culinary offerings onboard its ships is not only exciting but an honor.”