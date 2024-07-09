Cruise NewsViking CruisesAnother New Viking Ocean Ship Touches Water for the First Time

Another New Viking Ocean Ship Touches Water for the First Time

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Viking Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Flip
Share
WhatsApp
Email

Viking continues to grow and the cruise line recently celebrated the float out of another new ocean cruise ship.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Viking Vesta will debut in 2025. Photo Credit: Viking

Viking Vesta touched water for the first time when the ship was floated out at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy.

Viking Vesta will be 54,300 gross tons in size with 499 cabins carrying a maximum of 998 guests. The cruise ship is scheduled to debt in July 2025 and will start off by offering cruises in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

The float out marked the latest construction milestone for the new ship. The vessel will now move to its final stage of construction and have its interior built out.

Viking Vela and Viking Vesta side by side at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy. Photo Credit: Viking

Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking, said the following:

“It is always a good day when a new ship meets water for the first time. Over the last decade, we have built the world’s most elegant small ocean ships together with Fincantieri. As we prepare to welcome the Viking Vesta next summer, as well as her identical sister ship, the Viking Vela, this fall, we look forward to introducing even more curious travelers to the Viking way of exploration.”

Viking Vesta will be Viking’s 12th ocean ship to enter their fleet. The adults only cruise line has quickly grown from one ocean ship in 2015 to 10 ships that are currently in operation.

Viking Vela will debut later this year and will be the cruise line’s 11th ocean ship.

Viking Vela and Viking Vesta. Photo Credit: Viking

Since their debut into the ocean cruise market in 2015, Viking has consistently been named the Best Ocean Cruise Line by numerous publications.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsViking CruisesAnother New Viking Ocean Ship Touches Water for the First Time
Previous article
Disney & Oriental Land Co. Ltd. Launching Year-Round Cruises From Japan
Next article
Cruise Line Partners With 13-Time World Pizza Champion Chef

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved