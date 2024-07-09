Another New Viking Ocean Ship Touches Water for the First Time

Viking continues to grow and the cruise line recently celebrated the float out of another new ocean cruise ship.

Viking Vesta touched water for the first time when the ship was floated out at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy.

Viking Vesta will be 54,300 gross tons in size with 499 cabins carrying a maximum of 998 guests. The cruise ship is scheduled to debt in July 2025 and will start off by offering cruises in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

The float out marked the latest construction milestone for the new ship. The vessel will now move to its final stage of construction and have its interior built out.

Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking, said the following:

“It is always a good day when a new ship meets water for the first time. Over the last decade, we have built the world’s most elegant small ocean ships together with Fincantieri. As we prepare to welcome the Viking Vesta next summer, as well as her identical sister ship, the Viking Vela, this fall, we look forward to introducing even more curious travelers to the Viking way of exploration.”

Viking Vesta will be Viking’s 12th ocean ship to enter their fleet. The adults only cruise line has quickly grown from one ocean ship in 2015 to 10 ships that are currently in operation.

Viking Vela will debut later this year and will be the cruise line’s 11th ocean ship.

Since their debut into the ocean cruise market in 2015, Viking has consistently been named the Best Ocean Cruise Line by numerous publications.