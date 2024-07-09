Cruise NewsDisney Cruise LineDisney & Oriental Land Co. Ltd. Launching Year-Round Cruises From Japan

Disney & Oriental Land Co. Ltd. Launching Year-Round Cruises From Japan

By Ben Souza
Disney announced major news this morning with plans to launch and base a new cruise ship in Japan starting in 2029 with Oriental Land Co. Ltd.

Disney Cruise Line

This new cruise ship will be a sister ship to Disney Wish and will be registered and based in Japan. It will be built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

Under a signed agreement, Disney and Oriental Land Co., Ltd will operate the cruise ship out of Japan starting in 2029.

The cruise ship will feature many guest-favorite venues and experiences from Disney Wish with select modifications specially designed with Japanese guests in mind.

It is expected to be approximately 140,000 gross tons in size, have 1,250 cabins and powered by LNG.

Josh D’Amaro, chairman, Disney Experiences, gave the following statement:

“Disney Cruise Line has ambitious plans to bring family vacations and Disney storytelling to more guests around the world than ever before. We are thrilled to continue the success of this expansion as we collaborate with Oriental Land Co. to introduce another distinctly Disney vacation experience to families and fans in Japan.”

Yumiko Takano, representative director, chairperson and CEO, Oriental Land, said:

“I am sincerely proud that Disney and Oriental Land will be able to work together to create a world-class cruise business in Japan. “Oriental Land will use their knowhow from the theme park business to continue pushing boundaries and provide family entertainment cruise experiences filled with inspiration and surprise.”

Disney Cruise Line will announce more details about this new ship for Japan at a later date.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
