Cruise Terminal Locked Down Due to Bomb Threat

A bomb threat closed a cruise ship terminal in Southern California today ABC 10 News in San Diego is reporting.

The unspecified bomb threat came in at approximately 7 a.m. local time after Disney Wonder returned to San Diego after a three-night weekend cruise that stopped in Ensenada, Mexico. The port was immediately locked down as an “abundance of caution”.

ABC 10 News said that Harbour Police conducted a security sweep of the B Street Cruise Terminal. The port was cleared two hours later and guests were allowed to disembark from the ship.

The cruise ship is scheduled to depart from San Diego this afternoon on a four-night cruise to Mexico that will stop in Catalina Island and Ensenada.

Cruise Fever will continue to monitor this breaking story and will have updates as more information becomes available.