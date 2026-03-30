Cruise NewsCruise Terminal Locked Down Due to Bomb Threat

Cruise Terminal Locked Down Due to Bomb Threat

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsDisney Cruise Line

A bomb threat closed a cruise ship terminal in Southern California today ABC 10 News in San Diego is reporting.

San Diego cruise port
ID 261257993 @ Durson Services Inc. | Dreamstime.com

The unspecified bomb threat came in at approximately 7 a.m. local time after Disney Wonder returned to San Diego after a three-night weekend cruise that stopped in Ensenada, Mexico. The port was immediately locked down as an “abundance of caution”.

ABC 10 News said that Harbour Police conducted a security sweep of the B Street Cruise Terminal. The port was cleared two hours later and guests were allowed to disembark from the ship.

The cruise ship is scheduled to depart from San Diego this afternoon on a four-night cruise to Mexico that will stop in Catalina Island and Ensenada.

Disney wonder
Disney Wonder

Cruise Fever will continue to monitor this breaking story and will have updates as more information becomes available.

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Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCruise Terminal Locked Down Due to Bomb Threat
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