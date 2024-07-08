Where Every Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Will Sail To/From in 2025

Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line and they are just days away from the debut of their newest ship, Utopia of the Seas.

Where will all of their cruise ships homeport next year?

Here is where all 29 Royal Caribbean cruise ships will sail to and from in 2025. They are broken down by class with the newest classes listed first. They are then listed alphabetically in each class.

Icon Class

Icon of the Seas will homeport in Miami, Florida and sail seven night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Star of the Seas will debut in August 2025 and sail seven night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

Oasis Class

Allure of the Seas will start the year off in Miami sailing three and four night cruises to The Bahamas from Miami. The cruise ship will move to Europe in spring and sail six months in the EU with cruises starting in Barcelona and Rome. Allure will then move to Port Everglades in the fall for eight night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean.

Harmony of the Seas will sail seven night cruises to the Western Caribbean from Galveston until April. The cruise ship will reposition to Port Everglades where it will offer six, seven, and eight night cruises to the Caribbean.

Oasis of the Seas will spend all of 2025 homeporting at Port Everglades sailing six and eight night cruises to the Caribbean.

Symphony of the Seas will start 2025 in Miami sailing seven night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean. The ship will reposition to Bayonne for the summer season on seven night cruises to The Bahamas. In the fall, Symphony will move back to Miami for week long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Utopia of the Seas will spend all of 2025 sailing from Port Canaveral on three and four night cruises to The Bahamas.

Wonder of the Seas will start 2025 offering seven night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral. In the fall, the ship will move to Miami where it will sail three (weekend) and four night cruises to The Bahamas.

Quantum Class

Anthem of the Seas will start the year in Singapore offering cruises to Thailand and Malaysia. In the spring, the ship will move to Seattle for seven night cruises to Alaska. In the fall, the ship will move to Sydney, Australia for cruises to New Zealand and Australia.

Odyssey of the Seas will start and end the year in Bayonne offering seven night cruises to The Bahamas. The ship will spend the middle part of the year sailing from Rome offering seven, nine, 10 and 12 night cruises to the Greek Isles and Turkey.

Ovation of the Seas will start 2025 sailing to Australia and New Zealand from Sydney. The ship will move to China offering cruises to Japan, South Korea and China from the Port of Tianjin. In November, the ship will move to Singapore for four, five, and six night cruises to Malaysia and Thailand.

Quantum of the Seas will homeport in Brisbane for the first couple of months sailing to Australia and New Zealand. The ship will spend the summer in Seattle offering week long cruises to Alaska. Once the Alaska season is over, the ship will head to Los Angeles for cruises to the West Coast and Mexico.

Spectrum of the Seas will sail from China and Hong Kong all year offering cruises to Japan, Vietnam, South Korea and China.

Freedom Class

Freedom of the Seas will start 2025 in Port Everglades offering six and eight night cruises to the Caribbean. In the spring, the ship will move to Miami where it will sail short cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean.

Independence of the Seas will sail from Miami for the first few months offering four and five night cruises to the Caribbean. The ship will then move to Southampton for cruises to the Norwegian Fjords, Germany, Spain and Northern Europe. In the fall, Independence will head back to Miami for week long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Liberty of the Seas will start and end the year in Port Everglades sailing three and four night cruises to The Bahamas. The ship will spend six months in the middle of the year offering cruises to Bermuda, Canada and the Caribbean from Bayonne.

Voyager Class

Adventure of the Seas will spend all of 2025 sailing six and eight night cruises from Port Canaveral to the Caribbean.

Explorer of the Seas will start of the year in Miami sailing longer 10 and 11 night cruises to the Caribbean. The ship will reposition to Europe in the spring sailing week long cruises to the Greek Isles, Adriatic and Croatia from Ravenna, Italy. In the fall, the vessel will sail to Port Canaveral where the ship will end the year sailing four and five night cruises to the Caribbean.

Mariner of the Seas will spend all of 2025 sailing from Galveston, Texas on four and five night cruises to the Western Caribbean.

Navigator of the Seas will spend all of 2025 homeporting in Los Angeles offering cruises to the West Coast and Mexico.

Voyager of the Seas will offer four and five night cruises from Port Canaveral to the Caribbean for the first few months of 2025. The ship will head to Europe in the spring offering seven and 10 night cruises from Barcelona, Rome, Athens and Ravenna. Voyager will end the year sailing cruises from Australia.

Radiance Class

Brilliance of the Seas will start the year sailing seven night cruises to the Caribbean from New Orleans before heading to Greece for the summer Europe season. After Europe, the ship will head to Boston for the New England fall season before ending the year sailing Southern Caribbean cruises from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Jewel of the Seas will offer longer cruises to the Caribbean from Galveston to start the year. In the spring, the ship will head to Port Everglades for three and four night sailings to The Bahamas and Caribbean. The ship will end the year in Puerto Rico offering week long cruises to the Southern Caribbean.

Radiance of the Seas will sail seven night cruises to the Caribbean from Tampa for the first few months of the year. In the spring, Radiance will move the West Coast where the ship will offer seven night Alaska cruises from Vancouver and Seward. The ship will end the year sailing short three and four night cruises to The Bahamas from Port Everglades.

Serenade of the Seas will also sail from Tampa on five and night nine itineraries to the Caribbean. The ship will also head to Alaska in the summer months where it will offer seven night cruises from Vancouver. Royal Caribbean has yet to release where the cruise ship will sail from in the last three months of 2025.

Vision Class

Enchantment of the Seas will spend all of 2025 offering cruises from Tampa. The sailings will range from four and five night cruises to the Caribbean to five night Bahamas voyages.

Grandeur of the Seas will sail from Port Everglades for the entire year. The ship will start off sailing five and nine night cruises to the Caribbean before moving to week long sailings to the Western Caribbean.

Rhapsody of the Seas will spend most of the year offering week long cruises to the Southern Caribbean from San Juan. The ship will spend the last two months offering six, seven and eight night cruises from Tampa.

Vision of the Seas will homeport in Baltimore for the entire year offering cruises to Bermuda, Canada and the Caribbean.

The following cruise ships have CocoCay on their schedule. Perfect Day at CocoCay is Royal Caribbean’s award winning private island in The Bahamas.

Icon of the Seas

Star of the Seas

Allure of the Seas

Harmony of the Seas

Oasis of the Seas

Symphony of the Seas

Utopia of the Seas

Wonder of the Seas

Odyssey of the Seas

Freedom of the Seas

Independence of the Seas

Liberty of the Seas

Adventure of the Seas

Explorer of the Seas

Jewel of the Seas

Radiance of the Seas

Enchantment of the Seas

Grandeur of the Seas

Vision of the Seas

