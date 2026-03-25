Viking Opens New River Cruises in India for Bookings

Viking, the world’s largest river cruise line, has announced that new sailing dates for river cruises in India in 2027, 2028, and 2029 have opened for bookings.

Viking Brahmaputra will begin sailing on the Brahmaputra River in late 2027, and will be joined by Viking Ganges in 2028.

Both ships will sail between Guwahati and Nimati Ghat in the northeastern state of Assam as part of Viking’s new 15-day itinerary, Wonders of India. In addition to an eight-day river voyage, the itinerary includes a fully-guided land program.

Both ships will have 40 staterooms that can carry up to 80 passengers. They will have the Scandinavian design that Viking is known for. All cabins will have a floor-to-ceiling sliding glass door with a balcony.

The 15-day Wonders of India itinerary will operate roundtrip from Delhi, with hotel stays in Delhi, Agra and Jaipur that bracket an eight-day Brahmaputra River voyage, sailing east or west.

The trip will have 13 included tours and guests will be immersed in India’s cultural treasures. They will have the opportunity to experience as many as 10 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Guests will delve into the rich history of India’s Golden Triangle, exploring Agra’s fabled Taj Mahal, strolling through Old Delhi’s winding streets and glimpsing Jaipur’s ornate Palace of Winds.

While sailing the Brahmaputra River, guests will see Guwahati’s temple, encounter the thriving villages along its banks, search for the one-horned rhinos and buffalos of Kaziranga National Park and discover the cultures of Majuli, one of the world’s largest river islands.

Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking, said the following about these new cruises:

“Since announcing our new river voyages in India, we have seen strong interest from guests eager to explore this remarkable region. By adding a second ship on the Brahmaputra River in 2028 and opening 2029 departure dates now, we look forward to inviting even more curious travelers to explore India in Viking comfort in the years to come.”

From now through March 31, 2026, Viking is offering North American travelers savings of up to $5,000 per couple, with a $25 deposit, on this Wonders of India itinerary.