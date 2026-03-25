Cruise Ship Oceania Allura Makes First-Ever Norfolk Visit With Rare Overnight Stay

Norfolk doesn’t typically see cruise ships staying overnight, but the newest ship in the Oceania Cruises fleet arrived this morning, March 25, 2026, to enjoy the “Mermaid City” for two straight days.

Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center in Norfolk welcomed Oceania Allura, the first ship this spring to dock at the port as a port of call rather than its homeport.

Arriving around 7:00 AM, the 67,817-ton luxury vessel that was just built in 2025, brought more than 1,000 passengers and 800 crew members to the downtown waterfront.

More Time in Port

This visit is a unique “port-of-call” stop for Norfolk, as Oceania Allura will remain docked overnight, giving its passengers two full days to explore all that Norfolk has to offer.

The ship is not scheduled to depart Virginia until March 26 around 5:00 PM EST.

To celebrate the extended stay, Nauticus, Norfolk’s science center and museum, is hosting a Cruise Market Day right on the waterfront.

From 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM today, local artisans, musicians, and food vendors are providing passengers with an authentic taste of Norfolk’s local flavor just steps from the gangway.

The Itinerary

Oceania Allura is currently on a 14-day “Atlantic & Balmy Bermuda” cruise that began in PortMiami on March 21.

Before arriving in Norfolk, the ship made a stop in Charleston, South Carolina. Following its Norfolk visit, the ship will head back out to sea tomorrow and get ready for another overnight stay at the Royal Naval Dockyard in Bermuda on March 28 and 29.

The Move to Adult-Only

As Cruise Fever reported back in January, Oceania Cruises officially transitioned to an adults-only fleet on January 7, 2026. This move was made to double down on the “sophistication at sea” and the “serene environment” that loyal cruisers with the cruise line have come to expect.

By going adult-only, Oceania Cruises has joined the ranks of Viking and Virgin Voyages. And for the passengers walking off Oceania Allura today to enjoy Norfolk, that means a relaxing vacation stop and an experience that starts on the ship and carries right onto the Norfolk pier.