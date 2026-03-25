Cruise NewsJetBlue Offering Free Flights When You Book a Norwegian Cruise

JetBlue Offering Free Flights When You Book a Norwegian Cruise

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsNorwegian Cruise Line

JetBlue is offering a special promotion for the next five days that offers a 100% discount on flights when you book a Norwegian Cruise Line Package through them.

Norwegian cruise line escape ship

From now through March 29, 2026, JetBlue is offering free flights when you book a Norwegian cruise through JetBlue Vacations.

In addition to the free flights, JetBlue offers a Plane to Port Commitment when you book a cruise package with JetBlue Vacations. If you miss the embarkation of your cruise due to a delayed or canceled flight, it includes the following three perks.

First, JetBlue will rebook you on the next available flight to the next eligible cruise port so you can board your ship.

Second, if your flight doesn’t make it in time to the port of embarkation, they will re-book your flight + cruise package so you can vacation another day (you just pay the difference in price).

JetBlue Celtics plane

Third, if your flight doesn’t make it in time to the port of embarkation, the airline will cover up to an additional 50% of your cruise price for a new JetBlue Vacations package on the same dates.

The package is good on Norwegian cruises that depart from April 3, 2026 through January 31, 2027.

This promotion offers 100% off the base airfare component when purchasing a JetBlue Vacations Flight + Cruise package for a Norwegian Cruise Line with roundtrip flights.

While the flights are free, you will still have to pay all applicable government taxes, airport fees, passenger facility charges (PFCs), and security fees associated with the roundtrip flights, as well as all applicable cruise taxes/fees associated with the cruise component.

For complete terms and details of this promotion from JetBlue Vacations, you can visit their website here.

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Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsJetBlue Offering Free Flights When You Book a Norwegian Cruise
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