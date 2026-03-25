JetBlue Offering Free Flights When You Book a Norwegian Cruise

JetBlue is offering a special promotion for the next five days that offers a 100% discount on flights when you book a Norwegian Cruise Line Package through them.

From now through March 29, 2026, JetBlue is offering free flights when you book a Norwegian cruise through JetBlue Vacations.

In addition to the free flights, JetBlue offers a Plane to Port Commitment when you book a cruise package with JetBlue Vacations. If you miss the embarkation of your cruise due to a delayed or canceled flight, it includes the following three perks.

First, JetBlue will rebook you on the next available flight to the next eligible cruise port so you can board your ship.

Second, if your flight doesn’t make it in time to the port of embarkation, they will re-book your flight + cruise package so you can vacation another day (you just pay the difference in price).

Third, if your flight doesn’t make it in time to the port of embarkation, the airline will cover up to an additional 50% of your cruise price for a new JetBlue Vacations package on the same dates.

The package is good on Norwegian cruises that depart from April 3, 2026 through January 31, 2027.

This promotion offers 100% off the base airfare component when purchasing a JetBlue Vacations Flight + Cruise package for a Norwegian Cruise Line with roundtrip flights.

While the flights are free, you will still have to pay all applicable government taxes, airport fees, passenger facility charges (PFCs), and security fees associated with the roundtrip flights, as well as all applicable cruise taxes/fees associated with the cruise component.

For complete terms and details of this promotion from JetBlue Vacations, you can visit their website here.