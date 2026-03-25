MSC Cruises Adding Expanded Waterpark and Redesigned Pools to New Ship

When MSC Cruises’ next new ship, MSC World Asia, debuts later this year, it will have an expanded waterpark and redesigned pool concepts.

The Harbour, first introduced on MSC World America, will be reimagined on MSC World Asia. This outdoor destination for families on the top deck will have an expanded aquapark and new interactive spaces.

The cruise ship will have a total of seven swimming pools and 13 hot tubs. The Aqua Deck will also have two designed pool concepts, the Manila Bay pool and Coral Cove pool.

The Harbour on MSC World Asia will have an Asian theme and be a place where parents, children and thrill seekers can come together, eat and play and soak up the sun in a revolutionary outdoor park within the Family Aventura district.

The Harbour will have the following activities:

Cliffhanger: An over-water swim ride that towers 164 feet above the ocean

Adventure Trail Ropes Course: A two-level ropes course that spans 6,210 square feet

The Harbour Aquapark: Waterslides for the entire family

The Harbour Bar & Bites: Complimentary grab-and-go bites

New on the ship will be The Play Deck. This is an relaxed outdoor space designed for kids of all ages and built to encourage connection and interaction within families. It will combine comfortable seating with simple, playful elements for kids and families to enjoy together.

The Tree of Life @ The Spiral will be the longest dry slide at sea that drops 11 stories from The Harbour down to the World Promenade.

Two New Pool Concepts

Manila Bay & Pearl Lagoon Bar: Crafted for the perfect day, the main pool area will feature the new Manila Bay Pool and Pearl Lagoon Bar. The Manila Bay Pool is designed for guests who want to enjoy a full, active, and fun day under the sun.

From early morning to sunset, the area offers a lively mix of activities and will feature more shade, refreshing amenities and versatile seating than ever before. Guests will enjoy different entertainment throughout the day and new bars positioned to meet guests’ every need as they sunbathe and swim.

Coral Cove & Coral Bar: MSC World Asia’s indoor pool with a retractable glass roof will offer a versatile area that can be used in every type of weather.

The multi-generational space will feature a design inspired by the beauty of the ocean and its vibrant underwater ecosystem. The Coral Cove pool will also feature a poolside bar for guests to enjoy.

MSC World Asia will debut on December 4, 2026 and offer seven-night cruises in the Mediterranean that visit Barcelona, Marseille, Messina, Rome, Naples and Valletta.