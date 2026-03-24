Princess Cruises Adds Overnight Experiences to the Antarctic Peninsula

Princess Cruises has announced that Majestic Princess will sail six cruises from South America in 2027-2028 on sailing that range from 15- to 37-days in length.

While the ship will sail six cruises in the region, it will do so on four different itineraries that will feature late-night port visits, access to 15 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, overnight experiences in the Antarctic Peninsula, and closer-to-nature scenic cruising in Patagonia.

These new cruises that depart from October 2027 through January 2028 are now open for bookings.

The South America season begins with an extraordinary 37-day South America Passage Grand Adventure departing from Southampton (London). The voyage crosses the Atlantic with stops at Lisbon, Canary Islands, Rio de Janeiro, and Montevideo before concluding in San Antonio (Santiago).

Other incredible itineraries are a 15-day Cape Horn & Glaciers of Patagonia Voyages and a 17-day Antarctica & South America Voyage. In addition, Princess Cruises will offer two land-and-sea cruisetour extensions that include a six-night Machu Picchu Explorer and a five-night Iguazu Falls Adventure.

Princess Cruises’ South America 2027-2028 season will include:

Six departures across four different itineraries

19 destinations in eight countries

15 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

Overnight stays in Buenos Aires on every sailing

Late-night port calls in Lisbon, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Rio de Janeiro, and Ushuaia

Guests sailing in South America and Antarctica will be fully immersed in the destinations they visit surrounded by the breathtaking scenery, native wildlife, and the traditions of the local people.

While cruising the Antarctic Peninsula, onboard Naturalists guide guests to view the wildlife and vistas appearing along their journey, while also sharing the history of the region and stories of their own.

Jim Berra, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer, said the following about these new cruises:

“Our 2027–28 South America season is designed to bring guests closer to the world’s most breathtaking landscapes and vibrant cultures. From the polar desert of Antarctica to the lively streets of Rio de Janeiro, Majestic Princess offers unforgettable experiences that combine adventure, enrichment, and our friendliest service at sea.”