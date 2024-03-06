Ritz-Carlton Celebrates Keel Laying for 3rd Yacht, Luminara

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection celebrated the keel laying of their third ship, Luminara, at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

Luminara is scheduled to enter service on July 31, 2025 and cruises on the ship are now open for bookings. It will have world class dining, a Ritz-Carlton Spa, and an expanded marina for direct access to the ocean.

The vessel will embody contemporary craftsmanship and refined interior finishes. It will accommodate up to 452 guests in 226 suites. Every suite has its own private terrace.

The keel laying ceremony is a maritime tradition that marks the official start of construction of a new ship. Symbolic coins were placed under the keel, a ceremonial gesture intended to bring good fortune to the ship.

“Luminara represents the culmination of innovative design and relentless pursuit of excellence. Every element reflects the dedication of our combined teams, promising unparalleled voyages for our guests,” remarked Jim Murren, Executive Chairman and CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “We take great pride in the remarkable craftsmanship, meticulous planning, and unwavering attention to detail invested in the creation of Luminara, and we can’t wait to welcome our newest superyacht to the fleet.”

“Building upon the incredible progress of Ilma, the hull assembly for Luminara marks another momentous step forward,” remarked Arnaud Le Joncour, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Chantiers de l’Atlantique. “Luminara will continue to redefine the yacht experience with an exquisite level of ultra-luxury finishes, reflecting the passion and collaborative synergy between The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and Chantiers de l’Atlantique teams.”