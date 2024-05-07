Cruise Lines with the Cheapest 7-Day Cruises Out of Florida: Average Price Comparison

Florida’s cruise industry is booming, and ships are filling up fast. This breakdown sheds some light onto which cruise lines are offering the lowest average rates from the state’s cruise ports.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Over the next two years, more than 1,700 cruises with a 7-day duration will depart from one of the three major cruise ports in Florida: Port Miami, Port Everglades, and Port Canaveral.

These bustling ports are the juggernauts of the cruise industry. In fact, most cruises to the Bahamas and Caribbean depart from one of these cruise ports.

The pricing for these cruises includes the following data that was derived from Cruise Plum (no affiliation or sponsorship):

Base fare for two passengers per cabin

Balcony staterooms

Taxes and fees

Gratuities for two

While advertised prices for these sailings might be much lower, it’s important to remember that this data includes the “all in” cost, those hidden fees that often get overlooked.

The prices would be much lower with interior staterooms as well, but since balcony cabins are the most commonly chosen category it worked better for this purpose.

Note: Remember, the data in this article is ONLY from 7-day cruise durations. Cruises with a longer or shorter duration were not included to keep all the numbers more in line with each other.

The prices below reflect the average price for each cruise line with sailings offered from that specific port.

PortMiami

Carnival Freedom in PortMiami. Photo Credit: Cruise FeverBelow is the average price over the course of 2 years that a balcony cabin for two will cost for each cruise line out of PortMiami (taxes, fees, and gratuities included).

Cruise lines listed in order from lowest price to highest.

MSC Cruises: $2,409

Carnival Cruise Line: $2,568

Celebrity Cruises: $2,741

Holland America Line: $2,953

Norwegian Cruise Line: $3,827

Royal Caribbean International: $4,518

Virgin Voyages: $5,212

Explora Journeys: $7,272

From now until April of 2026 these are the number of 7-day cruises each cruise line will offer out of the Miami cruise port:

Royal Caribbean International: 174

MSC Cruises: 117

Norwegian Cruise Line: 106

Carnival Cruise Line: 99

Celebrity Cruises: 51

Explora Journeys: 13

Holland America Line: 10

Virgin Voyages: 2 (Virgin offers quite a few 8-day cruises from PortMiami)

Port Canaveral

Below is the average price over the course of 2 years that a balcony cabin for two will cost for each cruise line out of Port Canaveral, Florida (taxes, fees, and gratuities included).

Cruise lines listed in order from lowest price to highest.

MSC Cruises: $2,146

Carnival Cruise Line: 2,664

Celebrity Cruises: $2,749

Norwegian Cruise Line: $3,883

Royal Caribbean International: $4,331

Disney Cruise Line: $6,859

From now until April of 2026 these are the number of 7-day cruises these cruise lines will offer out of Port Canaveral:

Carnival Cruise Line: 107

Royal Caribbean: 97

Norwegian Cruise Line: 89

Disney Cruise Line: 60

Celebrity Cruises: 44

MSC Cruises: 38

Port Everglades

Below is the average price over the course of 2 years that a balcony cabin for two will cost for each cruise line out of Port Everglades (taxes, fees, and gratuities included).

Cruise lines listed in order from lowest price to highest.

You may notice that Carnival, MSC, and Norwegian are not listed as they do currently sail from Port Everglades. Disney does sail out of the port but only offers 3- , 4-, and 5-night sailings.

Royal Caribbean International: $3,092

Celebrity Cruises: $3,109

Princess Cruises: $3,113

Holland America Line: $3,119

From now until April of 2026 these are the number of 7-day cruises these cruise lines will offer out of Port Everglades, Florida:

Princess Cruises: 99

Holland America: 71

Celebrity Cruises: 64

Royal Caribbean: 18

Note: Pricing in the cruise industry is in constant flux. These were the prices at the time of research, but they can change at any time.

Method used for this analysis

I analyzed every cruise that departs from the cruise ports listed above, looking at every cruise that sails from now until 2026.

I then took the average price for each cruise line (across all ships that sail from that port) and compared these prices with every other cruise line.

My initial goal in analyzing this data was to see the price differences between cruise lines.

I knew MSC Cruises would be the most affordable, but by how much?

To do this required the best attempt at an apples-to-apples comparison.

So, I only looked at 7-day cruises for this comparison. Often a 14-day cruise or even a multi-week voyage can have a cheaper price per day, but I wanted to keep things consistent.

I realize this is not a perfect comparison. Things like seasonality, the newness of cruise ships at any given port, and a skewed number of cruises between each company can slant these numbers in either direction.

Still, it gives a good idea of how prices compare between major cruise lines.

Bottom Line

This deep dive into Florida’s cruise line costs reveals some clear winners for budget-minded travelers. MSC Cruises and Carnival consistently offer fantastic value, especially for those who prioritize cost over inclusions.

But remember, the perfect cruise isn’t just about price. Consider your travel style – are you seeking endless activities or a more relaxed atmosphere? This data is a springboard to building your cruise budget and finding the line that aligns best with your preferences.

Don’t forget to keep an eye out for last-minute deals and promotions that can offer a much lower price than the average costs listed here.

Finally, factor in what’s included. While Virgin Voyages might cost more upfront, extras like Wi-Fi, specialty dining, and fitness classes are bundled in, potentially making it a better value than it seems at first glance.