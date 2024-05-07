Cruise NewsPrincess CruisesPrincess Cruises Returning to San Juan for 7 Night Cruises in 2025-2026

Princess Cruises Returning to San Juan for 7 Night Cruises in 2025-2026

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises will once again offer cruises to the Southern Caribbean from San Juan, Puerto Rico for the winter 2025-2026 season. This will be the first time that Princess offered cruises from the Caribbean port in over 10 years.

Grand Princess cruise ship

The cruise line is moving Grand Princess to San Juan. The cruise ship was originally scheduled to sail in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific but will now offer cruises to the Caribbean instead.

Grand Princess will offer two different port intensive cruises from San Juan starting in October 2025. The ports they will visit on each cruise are as follows:

  • Itinerary 1: Tortola, St. Kitts, Dominica, Grenada, Barbados, one sea day
  • Itinerary 2: St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Antigua, St. Vincent, Barbados, one sea day

Grand Princess will homeport in Puerto Rico from October 12, 2025 until March 29, 2026.

Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises. gave the following statement about the cruise line’s return to San Juan:

“Our return to San Juan after more than a decade not only reconnects our guests with a port rich in history and charm, but further expands the variety of departure points across North America that our guests can sail from.”

“Puerto Rico remains one of the fastest-growing destinations in the Caribbean and continues to attract new airlift from source markets across the U.S. as well as markets in Europe and South America, which makes it a great fit for Princess. Plus, there are many outstanding options to choose from for a great pre- or post-cruise stay.”

These newly announced Caribbean cruises will open for bookings on May 16, 2024.

The sailings will be Princess’ most port intensive Caribbean cruises that they offer.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
