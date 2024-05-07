Royal Caribbean’s Next New Cruise Ship Heads Out to Sea for the First Time

Utopia of the Sea, Royal Caribbean’s next new cruise ship, has headed out sea for the first time as the ship begins sea trials.

Utopia of the Seas will be Royal Caribbean’s sixth Oasis class ship and is scheduled to debut in July 2024. The vessel headed out to sea for the first time as it begins five days of sea trials.

During the sea trials, over 900 experts on board will test everything from safety to navigation to the ship’s speed. Hundreds of tests and inspections will take place over the next five days to see if the ship is sea worthy.

Utopia of the Seas will cover more than 1,000 miles during the five days of sea trials.

Once the sea trials are over, the final construction phase will take place as the vessel prepares for its July debut in Florida.

Utopia of the Seas will offer three and four night cruises from Port Canaveral to The Bahamas. The cruises will visit Nassau and the cruise line’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay. The four night cruises that depart every Monday will also have one sea day.

The cruise ship will have more than 40 dining and drink venues that include a new Railway dining experience. It will be a first of its kind train car dinner.

Utopia of the Seas will debut on July 19, 2024, a three night weekend cruise. It will be the 28th ship in Royal Caribbean’s fleet, the most by any cruise line.