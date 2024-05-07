Cruise NewsRoyal CaribbeanRoyal Caribbean's Next New Cruise Ship Heads Out to Sea for the...

Royal Caribbean’s Next New Cruise Ship Heads Out to Sea for the First Time

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Royal Caribbean
Utopia of the Sea, Royal Caribbean’s next new cruise ship, has headed out sea for the first time as the ship begins sea trials.

Utopia of the Seas
Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas headed out to sea trials

Utopia of the Seas will be Royal Caribbean’s sixth Oasis class ship and is scheduled to debut in July 2024. The vessel headed out to sea for the first time as it begins five days of sea trials.

During the sea trials, over 900 experts on board will test everything from safety to navigation to the ship’s speed. Hundreds of tests and inspections will take place over the next five days to see if the ship is sea worthy.

Utopia of the Seas leaving the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France

Utopia of the Seas will cover more than 1,000 miles during the five days of sea trials.

Once the sea trials are over, the final construction phase will take place as the vessel prepares for its July debut in Florida.

Utopia of the Seas will offer three and four night cruises from Port Canaveral to The Bahamas.  The cruises will visit Nassau and the cruise line’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay. The four night cruises that depart every Monday will also have one sea day.

The cruise ship will have more than 40 dining and drink venues that include a new Railway dining experience. It will be a first of its kind train car dinner.

Utopia of the Seas will debut on July 19, 2024, a three night weekend cruise. It will be the 28th ship in Royal Caribbean’s fleet, the most by any cruise line.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
