Cruise Ship Crew Member Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing 3 People with Scissors

A Norwegian Cruise Line crew member was arrested in Juneau, Alaska on Tuesday, after allegedly stabbing three people while on the ship, Norwegian Encore.

According to an affidavit from FBI Special Agent Matthew Judy, the man stabbed two security guards and a woman with a pair of scissors.

The incident occurred late on Sunday night when other crew members spotted the man trying to deploy a lifeboat on the ship.

After this erratic behavior, the security guards attempted to bring the man to the medical center so he could be evaluated.

It was while he was in the medical center and the ship was at sea, sailing off the coast of Canada, that the man tried to leave the medical facility.

He allegedly attacked a guard and a male nurse before running to another room and grabbing scissors, which he used as a weapon. The affidavit states he stabbed a woman in the medical facility who was being examined, in addition to two guards who were trying to detain him.

The woman was stabbed several times in the arm, hand and face. The security guards sustained stab wounds to the head, back, and shoulders.

The injuries sustained are reportedly non-life threatening.

According to reports, the 35-year-old man from South Africa was a recent hire by the cruise line and just joined the ship on Saturday when the vessel was docked in Seattle.

The man was arrested while Norwegian Encore was visiting Juneau, Alaska. Before his arrest, the man was detained in “cruise jail”.

The man is charged with “assault with a dangerous weapon within maritime and territorial jurisdiction,” according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Alaska.

If he is convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to CruiseMapper, Norwegian Encore is currently on a 7-day round-trip sailing out of Seattle.

Before a crew member is hired, cruise lines conduct thorough background checks that include criminal records, employment history, and various references.

Most cruise lines require that any crew member working with children undergo a background check at least every two years.

Additionally, after hiring, the crew undergo training to get them ready for their job on the ship.

The cause of this man’s actions are not clear, but this article will be updated as more is known.

The FBI and Coast Guard Investigative Service are investigating the case.