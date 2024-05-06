Norwegian Cruise Line Adds New Discount for Teachers/Educators

Norwegian Cruise Line has added a new discount for teachers and educators that is part of their fifth anniversary of their Giving Joy campaign.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

NCL’s new discount for teachers includes 5% off cruises and $50 in on board credit. The following teachers are eligible for the discount:

Classroom Teachers (PreK-12)

Principals and Assistant Principals (PreK-12)

School Employees (PreK-12)

College/University Professors

The discount can be combined with Norwegian’s Free at Sea program that includes drink packages, shore excursions, WiFi, specialty dining, and more.

Teachers and educators can enroll for the discount on NCL.com and verifying their status your ID.me.

NCL is also once again awarding 20 educators with free cruises. From May 6 through June 7, 2024, you can nominate a teacher who is making a difference in their classroom.

Those who receive the most votes will be invited to attend an exclusive two night event in Boston on the cruise line’s next new ship, Norwegian Aqua.

David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line, gave the following statement:

“We are proud of our history of thanking educators for their hard work and commitment to shaping the next generation of future leaders.”

“To honor these education heroes for the long-lasting impressions they make inside and outside the classroom, we are excited to not only award 20 teachers on the fifth-year anniversary of Norwegian’s Giving Joy program with a free vacation aboard the soon-to-debut Norwegian Aqua, but to also extend the recognition to the broader educator community across the U.S. and Canada with our new Teacher Cruise Discount.”

Travel is a powerful means of education, and we look forward to welcoming educators to join us on board to explore the world.”