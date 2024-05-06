Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Celebrates 30 Years in New Orleans, Offering Year-Round Sailings

Carnival Celebrates 30 Years in New Orleans, Offering Year-Round Sailings

J. Souza
By J. Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line is celebrating 30 years of sailing its whale-tail ships out of New Orleans, Louisiana today.

New Orleans carnival 30 years of cruising
Carnival celebrates 30 years of cruising out of New Orleans. MS Tropicale (pictured here) was Carnival’s first newly built ship that entered service in 1982. The vessel was transferred to Costa Cruises in 2001 and was eventually scrapped in 2021.

Port Nola is the sixth largest cruise port in the U.S. and Carnival is the cruise line that most often sails out of the port.

To mark the three-decade occasion, chef Emeril Lagasse joined Carnival executives for a ceremony that included an anniversary cake cutting at 11:00 AM EST today.

Spokesperson for Carnival, Matt Lupoli, said that the company is “appreciative of the great partnership we have in New Orleans.”

“We have sailed nearly 7 million people from New Orleans, and it’s been a great 30 years. We’re looking forward to continued success here,” Lupoli added.

Carnival Liberty and Carnival Valor are currently sailing out of the cruise port known for jazz and jambalaya.

And to strengthen the 30-year history even more, Port Nola will be the homeport for these two ships all throughout the year. 

From now until April of 2026, these two ships will offer cruise itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. 

Carnival Valor will offer mostly 4- and 5-night sailings to Progreso and Cozumel, Mexico, while Carnival Liberty will have 6- and 7-night durations, with one 14-night cruise out of New Orleans in November of 2025.

With Carnival Liberty offering longer sailings it will be able to take cruise passengers further south to Belize City and Mahogany Bay in addition to other sailings to the Eastern Caribbean with stops in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

These year-round sailings will provide plenty of opportunities for local residents of New Orleans and the surrounding areas to take affordable cruises any time of year.

According to Nola.com, Carnival Cruise Line accommodates around 400,000 passengers every year who pass through the New Orleans cruise port.

J. Souza
J. Souza
Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on dozens of cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 9 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
Carnival Celebrates 30 Years in New Orleans, Offering Year-Round Sailings
