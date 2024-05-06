Royal Caribbean Expanding Kosher Dining Package to 4 Ships for Yeshiva Week 2025

Royal Caribbean is expanding the Fresh Kosher Dining Package that they offer for Yeshiva Week to four cruise ship and six sailings in 2025.

This is an increase from three sailings that were offered in 2024.

The Glatt Kosher Dining Package costs $80 per person, per day for adults. Kids age six through 12 cost $40 per day and there is no charge for kids age five and under. 18% gratuity will be added to the price.

This Kosher Dining Package will be offered on the following six cruises during Yeshiva Week in 2025:

Harmony of the Seas: 7 night cruise on January 19, 2025 from Galveston Texas

Symphony of the Seas: 7 night cruise on January 12, 2025 from Miami, Florida

Symphony of the Seas: 7 night cruise on January 19, 2025 from Miami

Odyssey of the Seas: 11 night cruise on January 16, 2025 from Bayonne, New Jersey

Wonder of the Seas: 7 night cruise on January 12, 2025 from Port Canaveral, Florida

Wonder of the Seas: 7 night cruise on January 19, 2025 from Port Canaveral, Florida

Guests who are interested in booking this kosher dining package must purchase it for the entire sailing.

The seating times for dinner are: 5:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

The Solarium Bistro will be reserved for those who purchase the kosher package on these six cruises.

Glatt kosher supervision will done by Rabbi David Weberman or a representing rabbi.

On all other Royal Caribbean cruises, a Frozen Kosher Program is available as long as you notify the cruise line at least 45 days in advance for North American sailings, 90 days for European/South American sailings, and 100 days for Asia/Australia sailings.

The Fresh Kosher Dining Package for these six cruises can be booked by calling Royal Caribbean or through your preferred travel agent. Limited space is available.