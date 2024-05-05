Woman Taking Cruise with 7 Kids Tells of Missed Flight on “Day of the Cruise”

There are a few reasons you should never fly to your cruise port on the day of the cruise. Even if you find a cheap flight on the same day, don’t book it.

A story recently went viral on social media after a woman tells of being denied boarding and missing embarkation day entirely.

Not only is this a cautionary tale for anyone considering flying into their cruise port on cruise day, but it also sheds light on overbooked flights in the airline industry.

Same day flight booked with Spirit

The story, shared by Facebook user Mercedes Jones, all began when the woman booked a flight with Spirit Airlines.

Jones was flying with a family of eight, including seven children under the age of 16, from New Orleans to Miami. The group was bound for PortMiami for a cruise to the Bahamas, or so they thought.

According to her post, trouble began even before arriving at the airport. She writes, “They were offering bids to be rebooked [the day before]” hinting at potential overbooking on the flight.

Things went from bad to worse after arriving at the airport. Despite checking in online the day before, Jones and her family were denied boarding because they “did not board when they called for family boarding.”

The woman’s frustration was evident when in her post she pointed out the impracticality of expecting a large family with young children to sit in “uncomfortable seats for 2 hours before the plane leaves.”

A later flight would be too late

The airline’s solution? Bumping the family to a later flight that wouldn’t arrive until after the cruise ship they had booked had already set sail.

When Jones contested this, she was apparently hit with a $99 per person rebooking fee, even though they were denied boarding on the original flight. “How are we no showed now and I owe YOUUUU MONEY?” she asked in disbelief.

The viral post highlights several dangers of flying on the day of your cruise. Flight delays, cancellations, and even overbooking can wreak havoc on even a meticulously planned itinerary.

In this case, no other airline could accommodate the entire group of eight on a single flight that would get them to the cruise on time.

This was a definite financial hit. As Jones said in her post, “cruise fares are non-refundable the DAY OF the cruise.”

While the cost of the cruise itself is likely a much larger expense, the added stress and cost of last-minute flights and rebooking fees can weigh heavy too, especially for families on a budget.

Key takeaways

Flying to a cruise port on the day of the cruise is an invitation for something to ruin those plans. Whether it’s weather-related issues, mechanical issues with the airplane, or simply human error in missing a flight, too many things can go wrong.

And when you’ve spent a good deal of money on a cruise vacation, the last thing you want to do is miss out on enjoying it.

Fly into the cruise port area at least the day before and have a relaxing embarkation day, free of stress.

This whole ordeal also underscores the importance of cruise travel insurance. Whether you get it through the cruise line or a 3rd part, make sure you have a back-up plan if the unexpected happens.

Cancel for any reason insurance gives you the most flexibility, but it also carries a greater cost. Still, when spending thousands of dollars on a cruise, it’s a very small amount that can help protect that vacation investment.

Remember, a cruise is meant to be a relaxing and enjoyable experience. Don’t let last-minute travel issues turn your dream vacation into a big ball of stress.

Just reading about the stress of flying and taking a cruise with seven kids is enough to make anyone feel the need for a vacation at sea.