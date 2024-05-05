Cruise Line Extends Anniversary Sale, Good on Cruises Through Spring 2025

Cruise NewsHolland America LineCruise Line Extends Anniversary Sale, Good on Cruises Through Spring 2025

A cruise line has extended their Anniversary Sale that offers discounted cruise fares, free spending money, and reduced deposits.

Holland America Line’s Anniversary Sale has been extended through May 31, 2024 and is good on cruises that depart this summer through the spring of 2025.  It is worth nothing that Grand Voyages and sailings three nights and shorter are excluded from this sale.

Holland America’s Anniversary Sale includes the following:

  • Up to 45% off cruise fares
  • Up to $300 in spending money (on board credit)
  • 50% reduced deposits
  • 3rd and 4th guest cruise free on select sailings
  • View Best Deals on Holland America

The up to $300 in on board credit is broken down as follows:

  • $25 per person ($50 per stateroom) for guests booked on a 4- to 13-day cruise in an Interior or Ocean View stateroom
  • $50 per person ($100 per stateroom) for guests booked on a 4- to 13-day cruise in a Verandah stateroom
  • $75 per person ($150 per stateroom) for guests booked on a 4- to 13-day cruise in a Suite
  • $50 per person ($100 per stateroom) for guests booked on a 14+ day cruise in an Interior or Ocean View stateroom
  • $100 per person ($200 per stateroom) for guests booked on a 14+ day cruise in a Verandah stateroom
  • $150 per person ($300 per stateroom) for guests booked on a 14+ day cruise in a Suite.

For complete terms and details of this Anniversary Sale from Holland America Line, contact your preferred travel professional or visit HollandAmerica.com.

