Cruise Line Enhances Turndown Service With Lindt Chocolate Truffles

Holland America Line
A cruise line has announced a new partnership with LINDOR that includes an elevated turndown service with milk chocolate truffles.

Holland America Line

Holland America Line’s new partnership with LINDOR, the #1 premium chocolate brand in the U.S., will add new crafted experiences to their cruise ships.

On Gala Night, cruise passengers will return to their cabin and find Lindt LINDOR milk chocolate truffles or Sea Salt milk chocolate truffles once per cruise. It is part of the cruise line’s “Sweet Dreams” turndown service.

Also new to Holland America Line ships will be Lindt chocolate desserts that include a signature tulip-shaped Lindt chocolate mousse cake. While it is currently only on Rotterdam, it will be added to the entire fleet by August 2024.

This summer, Holland America guests will also be able to enjoy a Lindt Sundae including vanilla ice cream topped with a custom-made Lindt chocolate sauce.

One night per cruise in the main dining room, Lindt chocolate tulips will be offered on the Dutch Day menu.

For cruises that are seven days and longer, Lindt Flourless Chocolate Cake will be on the menu in the main dining room during the “Cake Me Away” program. The program offers 22 different five-layer cakes.

Melissa Mendoza, vice president of marketing at Lindt & Sprüngli (USA), gave the following statement about this new partnership with Holland America Line:

“Holland America Line’s dedication to extraordinary service mirrors the meticulous craftsmanship behind Lindt chocolate, where the fusion of the finest ingredients creates an unparalleled indulgent experience.”

“The partnership between Holland America Line and Lindt presents a remarkable chance for the Lindt LINDOR brand to connect with travelers passionate about cuisine and attract a new generation of LINDOR fans with unforgettable brand moments.”

Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and rooms division for Holland America Line, said that this new partnership will help elevate the culinary experience on board their cruise ships.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
