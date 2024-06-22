You Can Have Dinner With the Cast of The Love Boat on a Princess Cruise

In a few months, Princess Cruises is hosting “The Love Boat” Celebration at Sea cruise where you can cruise with the cast of the hit TV show.

This Love Boat cruise will give you the opportunity to sail with cast members Jill Whelan (aka Vicki), Bernie Kopell (Doc), Fred Grandy (Gopher) and Ted Lange (Isaac). The cruise will take place on Enchanted Princess and will depart from New York City on August 31, 2024 for a seven night cruise to Canada and New England.

Princess Cruises has added a new Love Boat VIP Package that will allow for exclusive access to the cast in addition to other perks.

The extra perks with the VIP package are:

Exclusive cocktail party

Dinner with the cast

Front of the line access for the Meet & Greet

Reserved seating in the theater for Q&A sessions

Love Boat t-shirt and mug

Signed cast photo

This Love Boat VIP package costs $450 per person and can be added on to the cruise by calling 1-800-Princess or through your preferred travel agent.

For guests who book the cruise without the VIP Package, they will still be able to enjoy a wide range of Love Boat themed activities on the cruise. They include:

Sailaway party with the cast

Meet and Greet photo opportunities

Symbolic renewal of vows ceremony, officiated by the Jill Whelan and the ship’s Captain

“The Love Boat” episodes airing on Movies Under the Stars and in staterooms

Show trivia with the Cruise Director, Jill Whelan and Ezra Freeman

Specialty cocktails

Love Boat décor, photo backdrops and merchandise

Cocktail demonstration hosted by Ted Lange and Ezra Freeman

Jill Whelan, Celebrations Ambassador for Princess Cruises, gave the following statement about the new VIP Package:

“After the tremendous outpouring of love on the first themed cruise, we knew we had to create an exclusive experience for our super fans on the upcoming voyage. My castmates and I are highly anticipating the upcoming cruise, where we’ll be able to spend more time with these passionate cruisers and fans and we can’t wait to hear how the show impacted their lives.”

Port stops on the cruise are: Boston; Eastport, Maine; Saint John, Canada (for Bay of Fundy); and Halifax, Canada.

The hit TV show, The Love Boat, took place on a Princess cruise ship and is credited with bringing cruising to the masses.