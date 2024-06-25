Don’t Let Rain Ruin Your Cruise: Must-Pack Items for Rainy Days at Sea

Many of us create an extensive packing list for our cruise vacations, while others “wing it” and pack the night before.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Personally, I’m in the second grouping. I will wash clothes until midnight and pack into the wee hours of departure day. I will never learn my lesson. It’s just not in my DNA.

The next time you pack for a cruise vacation, it’s worth it to consider packing for rainy days at sea and in port.

On my last cruise, two of the three days were rainy while we were docked in a port. Luckily, we packed a few essentials that helped us to avoid a trip nightmare.

Here are a few things that I would recommend anyone pack for their cruise if they think it will rain:

Dramamine

While this may be a no-brainer for motion sickness, packing Dramamine is a necessity in inclement weather. A light rain will probably not require it, but a downpour or a storm could very likely make the ship less calm.

Unfortunately, I have experienced this on more than one occasion. I remember being about 12 years old and my father showing me a neighboring ship that was being tossed and turned by the massive waves. I immediately got sick and retreated to my cabin with my mother.

Now, if there is bad weather, I make sure to bring Dramamine. This definitely helps with any possible nausea that may arise from the tossing seas.

Read more: 10 tips for packing light on your cruise

Small Umbrella

Always pack a small umbrella in your luggage. It will take up valuable real estate in your baggage, but it can be a gamechanger on a cruise.

Recently, I spent the day in Roatan, Honduras and it rained. All. Day. I wasn’t about to miss one of the most beautiful ports due to some unexpected rain.

My husband and I walked around the port, happy as two clams could be. Several other cruisers had the same idea as we did and by the end of the day, we were relatively dry.

Ponchos

Slightly easier to pack and effective, ponchos are a popular option. Most of the time, you can grab a cheap, single-use poncho before leaving home for less than $2 each. They are usually available in a variety of sizes and colors.

If you forget to purchase ponchos before leaving, many cruise ships will offer them in their gift shops. If any rain is on the horizon, practically every gift shop in port will have them for a heftier price tag.

Waterproof Shoes

If you expect a rainy cruise or if your destination is to a rainy area like Alaska, consider packing waterproof shoes.

Many outdoor stores offer waterproof sneakers and hiking shoes. Brands like Sorel offer waterproof sneakers and waterproof hiking shoes are appropriate for some terrain.

No one likes to walk around with wet socks and shoes all day. It will be difficult to have them dry for the next few days’ use.

Card Games and Board Games

Make sure to pack plenty of card games and small board games for your cruise. If there is rainy or inclement weather, you will have plenty of things to do indoors.

Oftentimes, cruises have minimal activities planned while in port. If the rain is too heavy and you opt to not leave the ship, games can be a great backup.

If you forget to pack card games and board games, the ship may offer some in the library. Check to see if this is an option and throw a set of Phase 10 cards in your luggage, just in case.

Plastic Ziploc Bags

Over time, I have learned to value the importance of a simple Ziploc bag. Gone are the days when a plastic bag was just for foot items or a packed lunch.

If you leave the ship and it is already raining, pack your cell phone in a small Ziploc bag. This can help to reduce the amount of moisture that can damage it. Also consider putting your wallet or any medications you might need in a plastic bag as well.

Honestly, the possibilities are endless with how such a small thing can come in handy on a rainy day.

The next time you pack for a cruise, consider taking a few of the above extras in case of rainy weather. If it does rain, you will be comfortable and dry. If it doesn’t, you won’t lose a thing.

Read more: 15 things people always forget to pack on their cruise