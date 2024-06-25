Cruise Line Bringing Back Casinos to All of Their Ocean Ships

Crystal, an ultra-luxury cruise line, has announced a new partnership with Casino de Monte-Carlo that will bring back casinos on all of their ocean cruise ships.

The cruise line said that they are bringing back casinos after receiving feedback from their most loyal guests who want a gaming experience on board.

The new 1,000+ square foot Casino de Monte-Carlo will be added where the current Bridge Lounges are located on both Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony.

The Bridge Lounge will then move to the Library on Crystal Serenity and The Lounge on Crystal Symphony. The Lounge is where the casino was previously located on Crystal Symphony.

The casino will also be featured on the cruise line’s new ocean ships that are on order. However, they will not be on Crystal’s expedition ships.

Casino de Monte-Carlo on Crystal ships will feature slots and table games that include blackjack, roulette and more.

The new casino will open on Crystal Symphony during the November 14, 2024 sailing and on Crystal Serenity the following month.

This new alliance will allow the two companies to use their expertise and innovation to create a unique casino experience.

Cristina Levis, CEO of A&K Travel Group, gave the following statement:

“We have listened attentively to the feedback from our loyal guests regarding their desire to have casinos back onboard, and we are proud to announce that we will deliver on our promise.

At Crystal, like at Monte-Carlo SBM, guest satisfaction and enjoyment are paramount, and this alliance with Casino de Monte-Carlo underscores our dedication to fulfilling their wishes and exceeding their expectations. We are confident the reintroduction of casinos will further enhance the overall cruise experience, providing our guests with the entertainment options they crave while sailing with us.”

Executive Chairman of A&K Travel Group Manfredi Lefebvre, said the following about this new partnership:

“We are delighted to welcome Casino de Monte-Carlo into the Crystal family as our newest collaborator. This affiliation symbolizes our commitment to offering our guests the finest entertainment and gaming experiences available at sea. Together, we aim to create unforgettable moments and continue to set new standards of excellence in the cruise industry.”

Crystal and Casino de Monte-Carlo said that this new partnership will provide a gaming experience unlike any other in the cruise industry.