New Cruises to Tahiti and Bora Bora Planned for 2025

Oceania Cruises, a premium destination focused cruise line, has announced new cruises to Tahiti, Bora Bora, and the French Polynesia in 2025.

Oceania Cruises will offer more cruises to the French Polynesia in 2025 than ever before. The cruises will take place on two ships, Nautica and Regatta. Both ships only carry 670 guests making them the perfect sized ships to visit the region.

These new cruises from the cruise line include:

18 day Tahitian & Hawaiian Hues, from Los Angeles to Papeete (Tahiti)

15 day Papeete to Honolulu

10 day Tahitian Legends, roundtrip from Papeete

Oceania Cruises has also partnered with Condé Nast Traveler and these new itineraries from them are part of the partnership. This includes tips and insider knowledge so you can make the most of your port visit.

A few examples of exclusive editor’s tips in French Polynesia include:

Skipping the restaurants and heading to the food trucks, or roulettes as they’re called in Papeete, for a cheap and cheerful al fresco dinner featuring local bites

Strolling through downtown Papeete getting to know its storied history via its colorful colonial architecture while visiting landmarks like the Notre Dame Cathedral, town hall and the bustling 155-year-old Papeete Market

Swimming with reef sharks during an intimate boat tour aboard a small sailing catamaran with family-run tour operator Voila Moorea

Excursion highlights in the French Polynesia are:

Aito Off-Road Safari

Vanilla Flavor & Taha’a Motu Picnic

Sail Bora Bora by Catamaran

Discover Tahiti’s West Coast

Visit to Taipivai Valley

Shark and Stingray Snorkel Safari in Bora Bora

All cruises include the cruise line’s simply MORE value promise, meaning virtually everything is included in the voyage fare: complimentary vintage Champagnes, premium wines and international beers during lunch and dinner; and a shore excursion credit of up to $1,400 per stateroom.

Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises, gave the following statement:

“Our 2025 collection of itineraries spanning Polynesia offers guests the opportunity to discover the astounding nature, rich culinary heritage and deep-rooted cultural traditions of the South Pacific.”

“With only 670 guests on board our ultra-premium ships, there is no doubt that traveling through Polynesia with Oceania Cruises is by far the most relaxing and carefree way to experience the most relaxing and carefree place in the world.”

Both cruise ships were recently renovated and are now “better-than-new”.