Homeport Announced for Disney Adventure, Disney Cruise Line’s New Mega Ship

When Disney Adventure debuts in 2025, it will be Disney Cruise Line’s largest ship and one of the 10 largest cruise ships in the world at 208,000 gross tons.

Disney Cruise Line has announced that they have signed a five year agreement with the Singapore Tourism Board to homeport the ship there. The ship will carry approximately 6,700 guests and 2,500 crew members.

The massive cruise ship was originally going to enter service as Global Dream. After their parent company went bankrupt, Disney Cruise Line bought the ship and is completing construction on the vessel and making it uniquely Disney.

The cruise ship will sail three and four night cruises from Singapore that will be full of magical sea days, since the vessel will be a destination itself.

Disney Adventure will be divided up between seven themed areas that will bring the magic of Disney through imagination, discovery, fantasy and adventure.

New Areas for Disney Adventure

Disney Imagination Garden will be the emotional heart of Disney Adventure, an enchanted valley, charming garden and open-air performance venue all in one.

At Disney Discovery Reef, families will shop and dine in an ethereal and ever-changing retreat that features their favorite aquatic characters and nautical stories from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios.

San Fransokyo Street will be a family entertainment area pulsing with the energy and atmosphere of a vibrant street market with an assortment of interactive games and activities, shops, cinemas and more.

The sophisticated yet casual poolside retreat, Wayfinder Bay, will reflect the Pacific Islands-inspired artistry of Disney Animation’s “Moana”.

Town Square will be a celebration of Disney royals. This magical land is dedicated to those who wish upon a star hoping their dreams will come true.

At Marvel Landing, heroes will unite in a destination for fans of all ages.

Toy Story Place will inspire guests to explore, create, connect and have fun in a whimsical, interactive play land with themed food venues and water play area.

Disney Adventure will also have world class dining and entertainment.

Extensive concierge cabins will have exclusive areas and amenities. This includes a private outdoor lounge, expansive sundeck, pool and whirlpools, and a dedicated spa and fitness facility.

Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line, gave the following statement:

“We’re bringing the magic of Disney Cruise Line to Asia for the first time ever, and we want to give our guests the cruise relaxation and Disney fun they can only experience aboard one of our ships.

When they set sail on the Disney Adventure, guests will find incredible, immersive areas that bring the worlds of Disney, Pixar and Marvel to life in ways like never before – and these uniquely Disney experiences will inspire families to reconnect, recharge and make unforgettable memories that they’ll cherish forever.”

Cabins on the ship will have Disney’s signature split-bath concept and other family friendly conveniences.

The date for the inaugural voyage of Disney Adventure has yet to be announced. Disney Cruise Line also stated that they will announce more on board experiences at a later date.

Disney Adventure will offer three and four night cruises from Singapore starting sometime in 2025. The ship will homeport in Singapore for at least five years.