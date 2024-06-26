Carnival and Port of Seattle Agree to 10-Year, $186 Million Deal

The Port of Seattle has agreed to a 10-year commitment with Carnival Corporation with the ability to extend that agreement another 5 years.

The agreement gives Carnival Corporation brands like Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, and Princess Cruises preferential berthing at the port.

It is also expected that the deal will bring in $185 million in revenue as at least 550,000 passengers sail through Seattle every year.

In 2023, Carnival’s cruise brands made 140 calls in Seattle and made up about half of every cruise ship visit to the port.

In 2025, at least 7 Carnival ships will be homeporting in Seattle.

This move solidifies the relationship between Carnival and the Port of Seattle as the 10-year term will extend to 2033 and possibly 2038. The extra five-year extension would bring an estimated $273 million to the port.

How will the funds be used? In addition to addressing environmental and sustainability projects around the area, the revenue will boost the local economy.

The agreement mandates Carnival utilize local suppliers and businesses to update the port area and support local hospitality and transportation companies.

Carnival has committed to encouraging cruise passengers to find local hotels both before and after a cruise out of Seattle. This will not only help Seattle hotels but local restaurants and transportation services.

Carnival is also helping Seattle reach its goal of having every cruise ship be connected to shore power by 2027. The cruise line will be working with other companies to make sure this happens at Terminal 91.

Plugging in at the Port of Seattle will allow cruise ships to shut off their engines and will reduce emissions in the region.

Director of the Port of Seattle, Steve Metruck, touted the strength of the commitment between the cruise company and the port saying,

“This long-term agreement provides economic certainty for the port and local businesses who depend upon cruise, while also strengthening our partnership.”

“Carnival Corporation has been a valuable partner for constant innovation on environmental sustainability and expanding economic opportunity. We appreciate their support for these shared goals and are eager to get to work on the commitments in this agreement,” Metruck added.