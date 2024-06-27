Cruise NewsCruise Line Orders 2 New Ships That Will Redefine High-End Cruising

Cruise Line Orders 2 New Ships That Will Redefine High-End Cruising

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Crystal, one of the world’s leading ultra-luxury cruise lines, has announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Fincantieri for two new cruise ships that will redefine high-end cruising.

Crystal's new cruise ships
The new 690-passenger (based on double occupancy), 61,800-gross-ton Crystal ships will feature a host of amenities and innovative designs, ensuring unparalleled comfort and indulgence for guests.

The two new cruise ships for Crystal will debut in 2028 and the second soon after.  The cruise line also has an option for a third new ship that can enter service in 2032.

The ships will carry 690 passengers and come in at 61,800 gross tons in size. Every cabin will be a suite and the vessels will provide one of the best space per passenger ratios in the industry.

Every suite will have a private veranda and there will also be cabins for solo travelers.

The interior design will feature the most precious marbles, Italian fabrics and natural materials, offering a level of research and sophistication typically reserved for high-end private residential properties.

The ships will have world-class cuisine with wellness and relaxation being the focus of the vessels.

Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, Executive Chairman of A&K Travel Group, gave the following statement about this order for new cruise ships:

“This order is another milestone in the 40 years of productive collaboration between Fincantieri and my family that started with Sitmar Cruises, continued with Silversea and now is flourishing again with Crystal.”

Cristina Levis, CEO of A&K Travel Group, added:

“Our aim is to continue setting a new standard in cruising, offering our guests an unmatched level of service and sophistication. These new ships will receive the same level of attention I have reserve to my own house.”

This order for new ships comes two years after A&K Travel Group acquired the cruise line.

Crystal currently has two ocean cruise ships in their fleet, Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
