Princess Cruises Will Give You 120% in OBC If Your Cruise Gets Cheaper After Booking

By Ben Souza
Princess Cruises
Princess Cruise is launching a new promotion that starts in July where they will give you 120% of the difference in on board credit if the price of your cruise does down after you book it.

Sun Princess first impressions

Princess Cruises’ new Best Price Guarantee will run from July 1 through September 2, 2024 and is good on cruises that depart in 2025 and 2026.

Here is how it will work.

If you book a cruise on a Princess cruise ship between July 1 and September 2 and the price of the cruise goes down on Princess.com before final payment is due, you can receive 120% of the difference in on board credit to spend on your cruise.

For instance, if the price of your cruise went down $100 per person (cabin for two), you will receive $240 in OBC. It can be used for anything on the ship except for the casino.

The lower price must be on the same sailing and stateroom category that you booked.

Complete terms and details of Princess Cruises’ Best Price Guarantee can be read here.

aft-facing balcony cabin on cruise ship
Aft balcony on Sky Princess (Photo Credit: Cruise Fever)

Terry Thornton, Princess Cruises chief commercial officer, gave the following statement about this new offer from Princess Cruises:

“Our new guarantee underscores the Princess commitment to offering unparalleled value and exceptional service to guests…value that is unmatched by land-based vacations.”

“With our booking volume for 2025 voyages already nearly 30% higher than it has ever been at this point in the typical booking cycle, securing your spot early has never been more important and this offer not only guarantees the best rates, but also ensures guests can choose their preferred dates and destinations.”

“This way, guests can enjoy the best selection of Princess worldwide destinations and accommodations, knowing they have the best rate available for their cruise.”

Princess Cruises said that this new promotion is to help their guests get the best possible price for their cruise if they book early.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
