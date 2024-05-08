Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineJohn Heald's For Fun's Sakes Cruise #7 Scheduled for Early 2025

John Heald’s For Fun’s Sakes Cruise #7 Scheduled for Early 2025

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Flip
Share
WhatsApp
Email

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald is once again holding a group cruise next year that will set sail on February 16, 2025.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

John Heald’s For Fun’s Sakes Cruise #7 will take place on Carnival Magic departing from Miami, Florida on February 16, 2025 for a six day cruise to the Eastern Caribbean.

Here’s how you can take a cruise with Carnival’s most popular cruise director of all time.

You can book the cruise directly through Carnival Cruise Line or your preferred travel agent.

After you are booked on the cruise, you can register for all of the extra activities offered by Heald on this cruise. Registration can be done on Carnival.com for the nominal cost of $30 per person.

Extra activities on the For Fun’s Sake #7 include:

  • Two complimentary cocktail parties
  • Private Tea Time(s)
  • Special morning breakfasts and daily morning get togethers
  • Lots of private activities and events with John Heald
  • A Welcome Aboard lanyard
  • A very special gift
  • And a massive dollop of FUN!

The $30 cost covers the cost of the parties and gratuities for the crew.

The cruise will feature three port visits and two sea days.  The port stops are Princess Cays, Grand Turk, and Amber Cove.

The cruise and activities always sell out fast.  If you want to join this cruise, you’ll want to hurry as spots are limited.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineJohn Heald's For Fun's Sakes Cruise #7 Scheduled for Early 2025
Previous article
Cruise Ship Crew Member Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing 3 People with Scissors
Next article
How Much Cruise Ship Photographers Make (From Self-Professed Former Crew Member)

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved