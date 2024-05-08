John Heald’s For Fun’s Sakes Cruise #7 Scheduled for Early 2025

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald is once again holding a group cruise next year that will set sail on February 16, 2025.

John Heald’s For Fun’s Sakes Cruise #7 will take place on Carnival Magic departing from Miami, Florida on February 16, 2025 for a six day cruise to the Eastern Caribbean.

Here’s how you can take a cruise with Carnival’s most popular cruise director of all time.

You can book the cruise directly through Carnival Cruise Line or your preferred travel agent.

After you are booked on the cruise, you can register for all of the extra activities offered by Heald on this cruise. Registration can be done on Carnival.com for the nominal cost of $30 per person.

Extra activities on the For Fun’s Sake #7 include:

Two complimentary cocktail parties

Private Tea Time(s)

Special morning breakfasts and daily morning get togethers

Lots of private activities and events with John Heald

A Welcome Aboard lanyard

A very special gift

And a massive dollop of FUN!

The $30 cost covers the cost of the parties and gratuities for the crew.

The cruise will feature three port visits and two sea days. The port stops are Princess Cays, Grand Turk, and Amber Cove.

The cruise and activities always sell out fast. If you want to join this cruise, you’ll want to hurry as spots are limited.