Princess Cruises Announces Their Most Port-Intensive Cruise Yet

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises has announced their most post-intensive cruise yet, a 114 day cruise that will visit more ports than any other voyage in the cruise line’s history.

Coral Princess in Port Everglades.

This nearly three month cruise will visit 52 ports in 28 countries and visit every continent but Antarctica during the 35,000 mile voyage. It will depart from Ft. Lauderdale on January 5, 2026 and return to Port Everglades 114 days later. 

Princess Cruises also added the option of boarding the ship, Coral Princess, in Los Angeles on January 21, 2026.

While visiting more ports than any other cruise in Princess Cruises’ storied history, it will also have 13 late night port visits in cities like Singapore, Sydney, and Honolulu.  The cruise will also have an overnight stay in Hong Kong.

The cruise starts at $19,999 per person and if you book by October 31, 2024, you will receive the following perks:

  • Princess Premier Package that offers beverage package, WiFi, and gratuities
  • Captain’s Circle discount of $1,000 for two guests
  • $500 in on board credit each for two guests
  • Free economy airfare for guests booking a mini-suite or suite
  • Free airport transfers
  • Free specialty dining one night each week of the cruise

Princess Cruises will also offer shorter segments, for guests who can’t do the full 114 day cruise.

Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises, gave the following statement about this new cruise:

“This 2026 World Cruise addresses a growing interest in longer voyages that make stops at more exotic destinations, and the urge to do it as part of a more all-inclusive experience. Our 2026 World Cruise offers our most destination-rich itinerary ever so guests can immerse themselves in a global experience rich with landmarks, ancient ruins, unique landscapes, wildlife, gastronomy, cultures and heritage.”

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio.
