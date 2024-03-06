Sponsored Links
Carnival Cruise Ship Returns to Service After a Month in Dry Dock

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line
A Carnival cruise ship has returned to service after spending the last month in dry dock receiving maintenance and cosmetic enhancements.

Carnival Sunrise had been in dry dock since February 1, 2024 and is now sailing cruises to the Caribbean from Miami. When the ship was out of service, it received general hotel maintenance in public areas and cosmetic enhancements.  This includes replacing the SkyBox Sports Bar with Carnival Cruise Line’s signature Heroes Tribute Bar and Lounge.

Heroes Tribute Bar and Lounge is a popular bar onboard Carnival cruise ships that serves the ongoing recognition of sacrifices made by Armed Services personnel and their families.

Over the past month, the ship also received ADA compliant updates in public areas and select staterooms.

This was the first dry dock for Carnival Sunrise since 2022 when the ship received the new red, white and blue hull design.

Carnival Glory is the next Carnival cruise ship to go into dry dock. You can see Carnival Cruise Line’s complete dry dock schedule here.

Carnival Sunrise is sailing four and five night cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas from PortMiami. The cruise ship is scheduled to homeport in Miami through at least April 2026.

Carnival Sunrise originally debuted as Carnival Triumph in 1999.  In early 2019, the cruise ship received a massive overhaul and was renamed Carnival Sunrise.

Every ship in its class (Destiny class) received a radical makeover and they are now part of the Sunshine class from Carnival Cruise Line. This was also the first class of cruise ships to ever be larger than 100,000 gross tons in size.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
