Carnival Fans React as New Gift for VIFP Passengers is Revealed

Carnival Cruise Line revealed a new gift for its loyal passengers: a brand new tote bag.

Available on several ships in the fleet and rolling out across all Carnival ship in the next few weeks, the tote bag is exclusively for VIFP guests.

Standing for Very Important Fun Person, VIFP Club members are simply guests who have signed up for the loyalty program. Even first-time passengers with the cruise line can sign up before their cruise and take advantage of VIFP benefits.

Returning guests automatically reach “Red” status and are able to redeem a free 1.5 liter bottle of water on their cruise.

Now, a stylish tote bag can be added to the perks of joining the program.

The reveal, made by Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald on his Facebook page, introduced the practical tote bag.

An image of the tote was shared along with a message from Carnival which stated,

“Hi, VIFP members! We’re checking in this month to let you know about the latest gift: a brand-new, redesigned tote bad. If you look closely, it’s even monogrammed with your initials – after all, you do go by “VIFP,” right? Look for this one on a ship near you in the coming months!”

The response from Carnival fans was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing enthusiasm for the simple but useful gift.

One commenter exclaimed, “”I always look forward to the VIFP gifts, and this one looks like a winner. Can’t wait to see it onboard!”

Several Carnival enthusiasts praised the tote bag as a much-needed addition to their cruise experience, with one remarking, “I appreciate Carnival thinking about everyday usefulness. It’s not just a souvenir, but something I’ll actually use.”

Many Carnival fans praised the utility of the tote bag, mentioning various uses for it both on and off the ship. From carrying groceries to organizing yarn projects, Carnival fans saw the bag as a versatile accessory that would remind them daily about their cruise.

Questions about the availability of the tote bag on specific ships and for different VIFP levels were commonly brought up, but some mentioned already receiving the tote on Carnival Celebration, Carnival Dream, and several other ships.

As Heald stated, it will take a few weeks before the tote bags are available fleet wide.

About the VIFP Club

There is no cost to join this program. It’s a simple way for Carnival guests to keep track of loyalty points and get rewarded for cruising often with the cruise line.

According to Carnival’s website,

“If you’re a Past Guest, the program recognizes you for your continued loyalty to Carnival with increasing recognition and benefits as you cruise more and more. New to Carnival? The VIFP Club is a warm welcome to the Carnival experience and gives you access to VIFP members-only rates and promotions.”

Carnival’s VIFP program has five tiers:

Red (2nd Sail – 24 points): You get basic benefits like member offers and a free bottle of water.

Diamond (200+ points): Top tier with exclusive offers, priority boarding, and potential for premium beverage packages or onboard credit.

Points are earned per night cruised, so everyone advances at the same pace.

