Margaritaville Adds Longer Cruises on Another Ship

Margaritaville at Sea, once known for only offering two night cruises to The Bahamas, has added longer cruises on another cruise ship.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Starting in September, Margaritaville at Sea will begin sailing a series of four night cruises from the Port of Palm Beach that will have two port stops. In addition to the signature stop in Grand Bahama Island, the ship will also visit Key West and have one sea day.

The cruises will take place on Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, a ship that usually only sails two and three night cruises with a stop in Freeport, Bahamas.

The ship will offer a total of five, four night sailings that will sail between September and December 2024. These six longer sailings are now open for bookings.

The longer sailings on Paradise are in addition to the cruise line’s four through seven night cruises that will be offered from Tampa on their newest ship, Margaritaville at Sea Islander.

Islander was purchased by the cruise line and is currently receiving a massive makeover to make it everything Margaritaville.

This new ship will enter service in June 2024.

Margaritaville’s Ships and Cruises Offered

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise from the Port of Palm Beach:

Two night cruises, stop in Freeport

Three night cruises, stop in Freeport

Four night cruises, stops in Freeport and Key West

Margaritaville at Sea Islander from Tampa:

Four night cruises, stop in Cozumel or Progreso

Five night cruises, stops in Cozumel and Progreso

Five night cruises, stops in Key West and Cozumel

Five night cruises, stops in Key West and Progresso

Six night cruises, stops in Key West and Cozumel/Progreso

Seven night cruises, stops in Progreso, Costa Maya, and Cozumel

Seven night cruises, stops in Belize, Cozumel, and Costa Maya

Seven night cruises, stops in Key West, Cozumel, Belize, and Costa Maya

Seven night cruises, stops in Jamaica, Grand Cayman, and Cozumel