One of Carnival’s Cruise Lines Rescues Student Volunteers Stuck on Remote Island

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
One of Carnival Corporation’s cruise lines is giving stranded student volunteers a ride home after they were stuck on an island due to an airline that went out of business.

A group of student volunteers and their adult chaperones became stranded on the remote island of Vanuatu after Air Vanuatu ceased operations and canceled all flights.

The students were on Vanuatu volunteering for a youth project run by Hive Rotary Club Australia. While on the island, they were participating in a program called Paying it Forward running health clinics and providing medical assistance and training.

P&O Cruises Australia, one of nine cruise lines owned by Carnival Corporation, came to the rescue and allowed all students and chaperones to board Pacific Adventure for a free ride home to Australia.

P&O Cruises Australia Senior Vice President Peter Little, gave the following statement about helping the stranded volunteers:

“P&O Cruises Australia is delighted to help this inspiring group of students get home. We are proud of our Australian heritage that extends back more than 90 years, and answering a call to help young Australians stranded a long way from home, is the right thing to do.”

“Vanuatu is a favorite destination for our cruise guests, and we were inspired by the students who volunteered their time to help local communities.”

The students have been on Vanuatu since May 5 but will now enjoy a few days of a cruise including visiting Mystery Island.

We were jumping for joy when P&O made their offer, after such a frustrating and stressful few days wondering how we were going to get home. This will be an exciting and wonderful way to finish our volunteering trip,” said Hive Rotary President Kellie Kadaoui.

The cruise ship is scheduled to arrive in Sydney, Australia on May 23, 2024.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
