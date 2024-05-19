Cruise NewsRoyal CaribbeanRoyal Caribbean Opens New Cruises in 2025-2026 for Bookings

Royal Caribbean Opens New Cruises in 2025-2026 for Bookings

By Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, has opened new cruises in 2025-2026 for bookings.

Royal Caribbean cruise ship in Singapore

These new cruises for Royal Caribbean will depart between October 2025 and March 2026 and depart from Singapore. The cruises will take place on Ovation of the Seas, one of the cruise line’s Quantum class ships.

These new voyages will range from three to eight nights long and visit Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

The three and four night cruises will visit Penang, Malaysia and Phuket, Thailand. Longer cruises will visit Bali and Lombok, Indonesia.

Angie Stephen, senior vice president, International, Royal Caribbean International, said the following about these new cruises:

“Ovation is a ship packed full of adventure, and with the new season’s line-up of holidays, friends and families can choose to holiday their way between short getaways to Penang and Phuket and longer sailings to Indonesia or with nights out in Phuket.”

“Singapore is the gateway to explore many of Asia’s most loved destinations, and it’s the combination of all the region has to offer and the unparalleled Royal Caribbean experiences that has made Southeast Asia a central part of tens of thousands of memorable holidays over the course of 15-plus years. And that will only continue for years to come.”

These new cruises announced by Royal Caribbean are the last of the cruise line’s opening deployment schedule for 2025-2026.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Royal Caribbean Opens New Cruises in 2025-2026 for Bookings
