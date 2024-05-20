Another Cruise Ship Headed to Port Canaveral in 2025

Port Canaveral, the world’s busiest cruise port, will continue to grow after MSC Cruises announced plans to homeport a second ship there in late 2025.

MSC Grandiosa will join MSC Seashore in offering cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas from Port Canaveral. MSC Grandiosa will sail its first cruise from Port Canaveral in December 2025.

The cruise ship will offer alternating seven night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. For those who want a shorter cruise from the port, MSC Seashore will sail three and four night itineraries that visit the cruise line’s private marine reserve, Ocean Cay.

MSC Grandiosa is one of the cruise line’s Meraviglia Plus class ships with 2,421 staterooms. The cruise ship has the following amenities:

10 restaurants

Five swimming pools

Nine hot tubs

Wild Forest Aquapark

Broadway style theater

MSC Aurea Spa

323 foot long promenade with LED sky screen

Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO, gave the following statement about MSC Grandiosa offering cruises from the port:

“We are honored that MSC Cruises chose Port Canaveral for the North American debut of their magnificent MSC Grandiosa. We are so proud of our cruise partner and their tremendous growth in the United States.”

“Expanding their homeport fleet at Port Canaveral underscores their confidence in our partnership and shared commitment to success. We look forward to welcoming all of their valued cruise guests to our beautiful port.”

Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said:

“The Winter 2025-2026 season will mark our largest presence in the U.S. to date, and our expansion at Port Canaveral is a big part of that. Ever since we started sailing from Port Canaveral in 2021, our guests have told us they love how convenient that makes it to experience MSC Cruises’ unique international flavor.”

“We know people sailing from Central Florida want options, and we’re delighted to offer them two of our most modern and glamorous ships with itineraries that will appeal to everyone from first-time to seasoned cruisers.

MSC Cruises is the third largest cruise line in the world with 22 ships in service.