3 Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships Will Visit Grand Turk This Summer

By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean will have three cruise ships visiting Grand Turk this summer on a total of 14 cruises.

Grand Turk cruise port

Grand Turk is an extremely rare port visit for Royal Caribbean ships and the world’s largest cruise line will be stopping there 14 times until September 2024.

The cruises range from five to nine nights length and will depart from Port Canaveral, Miami, and Cape Liberty, New Jersey.

Adventure of the Seas

Adventure of the Seas will offer the most port visits to Grand Turk by any Royal Caribbean ship. The ship will visit the port 11 times on three different itineraries (two six night and one eight night) and depart from Port Canaveral, Florida.

The six night sailings that visit Grand Turk are:

  • May 18
  • June 1
  • June 15
  • June 29
  • July 13
  • July 27
  • August 10
  • August 24
  • September 7
  • September 21

The one eight night sailing with a port stop in Grand Turk will depart on August 16.  

All 11 of these cruises also visit Royal Caribbean’s award winning private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Independence of the Seas

Independence of the Seas will visit Grand Turk on a five night cruise that departs from Miami, Florida on June 10. This cruise will also visit Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

Liberty of the Seas

Liberty of the Seas will visit Grand Turk twice this summer, both nine night cruises from Cape Liberty, New Jersey.

The two sailings will depart on July 4 and August 15. In addition to Grand Turk, the other ports stops are Bermuda, La Romana, and Puerto Plata.

The reason for Royal Caribbean making these port visits to Grand Turk is due to the cruise line canceling all port stops through the end of the summer to their private destination in Labadee, Haiti.

