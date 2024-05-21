New Cruise Ship Will Debut Sooner Than Expected

A cruise line has announced that their newest luxury cruise ship will debut sooner than expected next year.

Oceania Cruises, one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines, announced that their next new ship, Allura, will now debut a week earlier than expected on July 24, 2025.

The cruise line has added a six day cruise that will depart from Trieste, Italy and visit Rijeka, Ravenna, Dubrovnik, and Kotor before arriving in Athens.

Guests who were booked on the maiden voyage will have first access to booking this new sailing.

In addition to this new six day cruise, Oceania Cruises is also opening a unique four day cruise from New York City on September 30, 2025.

Allura will be the eighth ship in Oceania’s fleet and the cruise line’s second Allura class ship. It will have the following amenities:

One chef for every 10 guests

1,200 guests served by 800 crew members, two crew members for every three guests

Most spacious standard staterooms at sea, at an astounding 291 square feet

Five specialty dining venues

A new onboard Crêperie

A luxurious new library, featuring walls of floor-to-ceiling glass

Frank A. Del Rio, President, Oceania Cruises, gave the following statement about their newest ship debuting early:

“Thanks to the progress made by our valued partners at Fincantieri, we are thrilled to bring Allura into service a week earlier than planned. I’m excited to be able to present Allura on a one-time taster voyage to showcase the ship to aspirational travelers who are looking to sample an ultra-premium cruise experience, and even better, sailing from downtown Manhattan, the heart of New York City.”

Oceania Cruises is giving Allura a fresh menu, with a focus on new treats for the Crêperie.

Chefs Alexis Quarett, one of the Executive Culinary Directors for Oceania Cruises, said:

“Oceania Cruises is a cruise line founded by foodies, for foodies, and food is at the heart of everything we do. The team and I are busy testing and tasting a wonderful array of waffles and crêpes, which will be enjoyed by our guests next year aboard Allura. Our guests will be able to customize their waffles and crêpes, which will all be made to order, to be perfectly personalized.

“We have lots of exciting culinary developments underway for Allura, including more than 300 new recipes in active development for The Grand Dining Room, across all three meal services. I am excited to reveal more in the coming months.”